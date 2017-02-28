Mobile
Daily Deuce: Tennis aces offer game tips to UAE school children

J.P. Morgan Kids’ Day also allowed them to watch ATP players Dustin Brown and Gilles Muller practise on centre court at The Dubai Tennis Stadium

  • Image Credit: jorge ferrari
  • Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

Nearly a thousand children from UAE schools participated in the ATP J.P. Morgan Kids’ Day at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on Tuesday.

The children watched ATP players Dustin Brown and Gilles Muller practise on centre court before Daniel Nestor and Edouard Roger-Vasselin gave them tips on how to improve their game and posed for photos.

The event also included a tennis clinic for all ages and skill levels by coaches from the Clark Francis Tennis Academy.

“The kids were extremely enthusiastic and it’s nice to see them enjoy this sport. This morning was a lot of fun, we know the sport is growing here in Dubai and it’s great to be a part of this,” said Nestor.

Tournament Director Salah Talak said: “It’s always great to kick start the week seeing so many kids enjoying themselves on the court. Our aim is to inspire more and more kids to get involved in the game and we are delighted with this morning’s turnout.”

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice-Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, said: “We are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the tournament this week, and our community programmes are an important part of creating a fantastic legacy from this event. The tournament is always keen to spread awareness of the game and working with the Clark Francis Tennis Academy and ATP has allowed us to provide an exciting morning for so many children.”

Elina Svitolina won the WTA title on Saturday. The tournament, which started on Tuesday, will star Wimbledon, Olympic and ATP World Tour Finals champion and world number one Andy Murray, seven-time Dubai winner and Australian Open champion Roger Federer, defending Dubai champion Stan Wawrinka, two-time Dubai finalist Tomas Berdych and Gael Monfils.

Tickets at dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com.

Sport UAE Sport Tennis Daily Deuce

