Abu Dhabi Swimming Festival returns on March 11

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Abu Dhabi Swimming Festival returns on March 11

Open-water, mass-participation event is being held at Emirates Palace Bay for the fourth time

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Swimming Festival, sponsored by Daman’s ActiveLife, returns on March 11 and for the first time it will take place in conjunction with the Abu Dhabi leg of the FINA 10km Marathon Swimming World Cup.

The open-water, mass-participation event will be held at the Emirates Palace Bay for the fourth time and will see swimmers take to the water in the morning, before professional athletes from around the globe compete in the second event of the 2017 FINA 10km Marathon Swimming World Cup Series.

The event offers a choice of disciplines for individuals, families, teams and clubs from the age of eight-plus. With the Abu Dhabi Mile and Half Mile distances, the Junior Splash Dash races of 100 metres, 300 metres and 500 metres, and the Parent & Child or Adult Relays, the event offers something for all swimming abilities, organisers say. Once the amateur races are over, participants will be able to relax on the exclusive Emirates Palace Bay beach where there will be a variety of activities and food stalls on offer, while they watch the professional swimmers compete in the tough marathon distance.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), said: “The Abu Dhabi Swimming Festival is a very important event for us, as it encourages all segments of the community in Abu Dhabi to practice swimming. We at ADSC are keen to strengthen our partnerships with all bodies that organise events aiming to encourage everyone to practice sporting activities and lead healthy lifestyles.”

Almost 1,000 swimmers took part in last year’s hugely successful Abu Dhabi Swimming Festival by Daman’s ActiveLife and the 2017 ambassador, 2016 Olympic gold medallist in the women’s 100-metre butterfly, Sarah Sjostrom, said she hopes this year’s event can attract even more competitors. “I am thrilled to be the international ambassador for this established mass participation swimming event. It is great to see people of all ages in Abu Dhabi being encouraged to take part in a sport that I love and I hope we will see over 1,000 people at Emirates Palace on March 11.”

Abdullah Al Wahaibi, Vice-President of the UAE Swimming Federation, added: “We are delighted to bring the FINA 10km Marathon Swimming World Cup event to the Emirates Palace Bay this year alongside the reputable Abu Dhabi Swimming Festival. It is a spectacular venue and will provide a new challenge to the athletes returning to Abu Dhabi.”

For information on how to enter Abu Dhabi Swimming Festival by Daman’s ActiveLife, visit www.swimabudhabi.com or go to Facebook or Twitter using #swimAD.

More from

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
TWITTER
follow this tag on MGNTWITTER
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook

filed under

GulfNewsSportUAE SportSwimming

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
TWITTER
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UAE Sport

Narrow wins for Zabeel and NAS

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year