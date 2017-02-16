UAE marks second edition of Sports Day

Dubai: Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, led country-wide celebrations in Abu Dhabi at the second edition of the UAE Sports Day on Thursday.

Launched last year by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in an attempt to bring together all residents of the UAE using sports as a medium, this year’s celebrations were far more widespread and diverse.

The day started off with the hoisting of the UAE national flag at the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) premises in Dubai Design District at 6.45am followed by a ten-minute yoga class for all present.

This year, the UAE Sports Day was held under the theme “UAE Unites Us” as per directions from Shaikh Mohammad.

The Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the nodal body for sports in Dubai, had planned a series of at least 40 various activities starting with yoga and aerobic classes, a walkathon, badminton, table tennis, tug-of-war, chess, skateboarding, fitness machines at various locations and a display of traditional Emirati sports all over the emirate.

The day concluded with a table tennis competition open for women only at the UAE Table Tennis Association premises between 3 to 7pm, after which the UAE national flag was brought down as a symbolic gesture of concluding the sunrise-to-sunset celebration of the event.

This year’s UAE Sports Day coincided with the GCC Sports Week, and Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE NOC and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for the UAE Sports Day, reiterated that the UAE would maintain its leading role in launching initiatives and humanitarian programmes of giving, love, peace and tolerance all over the globe.

“Today we take part in the second edition of the UAE Sports Day that brought together entire communities living peacefully all over the country. We would like to further promote such activities that enhance the concept of national identity. The mission and objectives of such events go beyond the mere practice of sport, culture and recreational activities. We want to make the UAE Sports Day an event that has an impact on the entire UAE community. It opens the way for exchanging cultures and knowledge between more than 200 nationalities living in coherence,” Shaikh Ahmad told media in his address at the UAE NOC headquarters.

“The UAE is a great model and, through the UAE Sports Day, we can act as an example to showcase solidarity, cohesion and fraternity among GCC nations,” he added.

“This event has grown in size and stature since its launch by Shaikh Mohammad, who has once again displayed his vision in designating a national sports day for all UAE residents as a tribute to bringing people together while contributing to the betterment of people worldwide,” Shaikh Ahmad said.

Meanwhile, the General Authority of Youth and Sports Welfare (GAYSW) held 53 events marking the day. Competitions under the GAYSW umbrella held all over the UAE targeted more than 4,400 people at activities conducted at 12 different locations.