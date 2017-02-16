UAE marks second edition of Sports Day

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE marks second edition of Sports Day

Communities embrace concept set out by Vice-President

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, led country-wide celebrations in Abu Dhabi at the second edition of the UAE Sports Day on Thursday.

Launched last year by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in an attempt to bring together all residents of the UAE using sports as a medium, this year’s celebrations were far more widespread and diverse.

The day started off with the hoisting of the UAE national flag at the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) premises in Dubai Design District at 6.45am followed by a ten-minute yoga class for all present.

This year, the UAE Sports Day was held under the theme “UAE Unites Us” as per directions from Shaikh Mohammad.

The Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the nodal body for sports in Dubai, had planned a series of at least 40 various activities starting with yoga and aerobic classes, a walkathon, badminton, table tennis, tug-of-war, chess, skateboarding, fitness machines at various locations and a display of traditional Emirati sports all over the emirate.

The day concluded with a table tennis competition open for women only at the UAE Table Tennis Association premises between 3 to 7pm, after which the UAE national flag was brought down as a symbolic gesture of concluding the sunrise-to-sunset celebration of the event.

This year’s UAE Sports Day coincided with the GCC Sports Week, and Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE NOC and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for the UAE Sports Day, reiterated that the UAE would maintain its leading role in launching initiatives and humanitarian programmes of giving, love, peace and tolerance all over the globe.

“Today we take part in the second edition of the UAE Sports Day that brought together entire communities living peacefully all over the country. We would like to further promote such activities that enhance the concept of national identity. The mission and objectives of such events go beyond the mere practice of sport, culture and recreational activities. We want to make the UAE Sports Day an event that has an impact on the entire UAE community. It opens the way for exchanging cultures and knowledge between more than 200 nationalities living in coherence,” Shaikh Ahmad told media in his address at the UAE NOC headquarters.

“The UAE is a great model and, through the UAE Sports Day, we can act as an example to showcase solidarity, cohesion and fraternity among GCC nations,” he added.

“This event has grown in size and stature since its launch by Shaikh Mohammad, who has once again displayed his vision in designating a national sports day for all UAE residents as a tribute to bringing people together while contributing to the betterment of people worldwide,” Shaikh Ahmad said.

Meanwhile, the General Authority of Youth and Sports Welfare (GAYSW) held 53 events marking the day. Competitions under the GAYSW umbrella held all over the UAE targeted more than 4,400 people at activities conducted at 12 different locations.

More from

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGNNahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan

filed under

GulfNewsSportUAE SportMore UAE sport

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGN
Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UAE Sport

Svitolina sets sights on Dubai crown

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa