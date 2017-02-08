Mobile
Shaikh Mohammad issues new Dubai Sports Council law

New articles cover such things as appointing the council’s chairperson and the appointment of its board of directors

Gulf News
 

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday issued Law No. 4 of 2017 amending some bylaws of Law No. 11 of 2009 regarding the Dubai Sports Council.

The new law replaces 11 articles of the old law that specify the objectives of the council, as well as its tasks and jurisdictions. The new articles also cover mechanisms for appointing the council’s chairperson, the appointment of its board of directors, secretary-general and general secretariat, and covers the obligations of sports institutions.

The new Article No. 5 states that the council will work on advancing the sports movement in the emirate in a way that complements approved strategic plans and best global practices.

According to Article No .6, the council can propose policies and legislations that support sports establishments in achieving their goals. The council can approve the organising of sports events in the emirate in coordination with relevant bodies. It will also be responsible for implementing programmes and initiatives that support women and special needs sports.

As per Article No. 7, the council’s chairperson is appointed through a decree issued by the Dubai Ruler.

The council’s board of directors will approve programmes and initiatives for encouraging sports establishments to improve their administrative work. The board will also approve annual reports on the operations of the council, forwarding the approved reports to the chairperson for review. The board will also be responsible for approving the operational budgets of sports establishments and approving fees for services rendered by the council.

