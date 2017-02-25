Mobile
Salem honoured by UAE karate federation

Emirati gets certificate and award nomination for his efforts

Image Credit: Ashley M. Hammond/Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Emirati karateka Salem Al Mehairi was presented with a certificate from the UAE Karate Federation at Al Wasl Club on Wednesday to acknowledge his participation in last year’s World Karate Championships in Linz, Austria.

The 18-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, finished ninth in his pool in Austria in October in what was his international debut.

He will now compete in the Karate Premier League event at Al Wasl Club next month as part of the mainstream UAE national team, as efforts continue locally to make sport all-inclusive.

Salem has also been nominated for an Awqaf excellence award, from the government institution responsible for supporting minors — under the age of 21 — who have lost a parent. Salem’s father Mohammad, passed away seven years ago aged 47.

Since then his mother Maryna has made it her mission to fulfil Mohammad’s dream for Salem, to not only become a successful karateka but also the voice for mentally impaired athletes in the UAE.

The Awqaf awards will be held on March 10.

Salem was presented with his certificate from the UAE Karate Federation by general secretary Fahkuraddin Abdul Majed, assistant general secretary Humaid Shamis and coach Jaber Al Jassim Al Zaabi.

“I would like to thank the UAE Karate Federation for accepting Salem with open arms, and so much warmth, kindness and eagerness to make him a champion,” said Salem’s mother Maryna.

“After this I’m convinced Salem will achieve his goal to win a medal for the UAE, because we have such great people helping us in this country.”

