Red Bull champ Dolderer looks to defend title

Defending Red Bull Air Race World Champion Matthias Dolderer of Germany leads fellow pilots Nicolas Ivanoff of France and Martin Sonka of the Czech Republic on a pre-race flight over the new 160,000-square-meter Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Abu Dhabi: Reigning Red Bull Air Race Champion Matthias Dolderer has taken to the skies long enough to understand how important it is to stay calm and composed before engaging in an aerial dogfight.

It was this one quality that made him achieve consistent performances in 2016 and he will be once again banking on that to retain his top billing.

“It is now time to do it [defend the title] again in a relaxed manner,” said Dolderer ahead of the season opening race to be held in the capital this weekend.

The German, en route to his maiden World Championship, has shown phenomenal consistency, finishing either first or second in all races last season, with the exception of one.

“There is less pressure on my shoulders I would say, as I have done it — the goal of being the World Champion. So there is no pressure at all,” the 46-year-old said.

Dolderer also asserted that his prime aim of the season was to win the championship again.

Only Great Britain’s Paul Bonhomme, who is now a Red Bull Air Race commentator, has managed to capture two back-to-back championships over the last nine seasons.

“It will be hard to defend the title as everyone is trying to catch up. We know how it is but everything is possible; we have to wait and see. I would certainly like to defend it for sure and that’s the aim,” said Dolderer, who sealed the championship last season with a race to spare.

Like most pilots in the field, he too has arrived in Abu Dhabi a bit under prepared and will be trying to make the most from the sorties he will be doing ahead of the race.

“We didn’t have much time and the plane was based in the US, so because of the logistics we fly the same plane that I flew last year in Las Vegas. The winter was really short but it feels good to start off again,” added Dolderer, who is well versed with the challenge that the season’s opening race in the capital can offer and is ready for it.

After the sudden outburst of rain and gusty, cold winds last week, it is back to bright sunshine and Dolderer is hoping that the skies remain clear come the weekend.

“We are in a spot that depends on good weather so it is crucial that there is sunshine. It is the best we can ask for,” said Dolderer, who worked as a pilot for media flights at the Red Bull Air Race for several years before joining the World Championship 2009. He has flown more than 130 different types of aircraft — everything from gliders to jets and helicopters.

“Usually we come here and it is sunshine but sometimes there have been storms and rain. It is the first race of the season and the condition so far has been perfect for flying. We expect even warmer temperatures, so it should be perfect conditions for the first race,” he added.

The competition, like always, is going to be fierce and there is very little room for error, Dolderer feels.

“I must say that all 14 pilots can win races and there is very little to choose between the pilots. It will be tough in every race and we have to try to get as many points as possible. Anything is possible but there is no guarantee.”