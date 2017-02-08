Red Bull Air Race is one of the strongest in our sports portfolio: Al Awani

Abu Dhabi: The capital will be play host to the 2017 Red Bull Air Race season opener for the tenth time in a row and it is expected to be another exciting race.

The decade-defining race comes back to the UAE in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and will see 14 of the world’s most competitive pilots, going head-to-head over the pristine setting of the tranquil Arabian Gulf.

“Abu Dhabi’s 10-year partnership with the Red Bull Air Race is one of the strongest in our sports portfolio. The relationship reinforces our vision to align with the world’s best sports organisations and deliver high-quality media content to an international audience, as well as providing a major economic boost to the capital city,” said Arif Al Awani the general secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council at the press briefing.

“The sight of the Red Bull Air Race planes above Abu Dhabi’s stunning Corniche backdrop is an annual calendar highlight. I urge everyone to come and join us this weekend for one of sport’s great spectacles,” he added.

The teams have arrived with exceptional focus and determination and the pilots are eager to add their names to the 10-year legacy by winning this 75th World Championship race, said Erich Wolf, General Manager of Red Bull Air Race.

“Abu Dhabi is closely associated with the best in motorsport, so you can be sure that the racing will set a high standard for the season.”