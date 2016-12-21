Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Race still on for Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge

Mardini hoping to turn his luck heading into Dubai leg of the series

Gulf News
 

Dubai: After two sensational rounds of racing in the eighth season of the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East, a short winter break is unlikely to slow the hectic pace of the most competitive campaign in the championship’s history.

The mouth-watering ingredients of a new and expanded grid with 16 drivers’ from 12 different countries, including nine newcomers, has proved to be the perfect recipe for action-packed racing. Four races into the 12 race season and there is nothing to split the top two drivers both sitting level on 90 points each.

It’s just as close throughout the entire field. Less than five points separate the first and second places across gold, silver and bronze categories, and no podium has been the same on any of the four occasions so far. Even qualifying has proved ridiculously tight. In Dubai less than two seconds divided the first seven drivers on the grid.

For UAE-based driver Bashar Mardini the break until Round 3 at the Dubai Autodrome on January 27-28 offers a chance to reflect on the opening two rounds as well as time to help prepare for his return to the track in 2017. “It has been a crazy journey so far, and to think we are only four races into the season is really exciting and slightly unbelievable. There certainly hasn’t been much time for new drivers like myself to ease our way in. It’s a big step up,” Mardini said.

Round One in Bahrain forced everyone into the deep end and made you realise just how serious and competitive this championship is. It definitely took me by surprise and I knew that in Dubai I had to make the most of my track experience and start putting some points on the leaderboard,” he added.

Current leaders of the series after two rounds are Qatar-based Charlie Frijns and Ryan Cullen of Ireland joint on points at the top of the overall drivers’ standings. Experienced UK driver, Tom Oliphant, will take comfort sitting closely behind in third place. However, he will be aware that only 30 points separate him from seventh place in the standings, great testament to how close the season is.

For Mardini, a tough start to the season in Bahrain saw him arrive in Dubai for Round 2 in 16th place in the competition. But his home track fortunes changed. A different driver came out of the pits at the Dubai Autodrome and after two impressive performances in both races, Mardini goes into the winter break sitting tenth in the overall drivers’ standings.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better way to wrap up 2016. I felt that I really found myself in the Cup Car at Dubai Autodrome and to finish on the podium in race 1 and jump six places in the standings is all I could have hoped for. To open another year of racing on my home circuit in Dubai is just perfect. I hope that the excellent weather conditions can help bring out the best in me. I will be spending considerable time with the team over the break to assess every inch of my races so far this season – hopefully it will show,” Mardini added.

Speaking on the championship so far, owner of Lechner racing, and founder of the series, Walter Lechner, said: “We have worked very hard to get the championship in a position like this. It is great to see a full grid of 16 cars, and even better not being able to predict where the drivers will finish. The competition from the first to the very last car across the finish line is intense and we have seen over the first two rounds that everyone has a chance of winning their category. These drivers are living their dreams and gaining so much from the experience.”

After Dubai, the championship will move for Round 4 on the popular Yas Marina, Formula One circuit in Abu Dhabi to mark the halfway stage of the season on February 10-11. Bahrain will welcome the drivers back to the home of the Porsche GT3 CCME series for the remaining two rounds, with Round 5 taking place on the March 10-11 and the sixth and final round a support race at the Bahrain F1 GP in April 2017.

More from

tags from this story

Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Formula One
follow this tag on MGNFormula One
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsSportUAE SportMore UAE sport

tags

Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Formula One
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UAE Sport

Ashwin flies to Dubai with top ICC awards

Sport Gallery

Big wave surfing competition in Santander

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party