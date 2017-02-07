Mobile
Hamilton’s Ivanoff confident of flying high again on capital track

Defending champ looks to warm up his season in Abu Dhabi with a win once more

Image Credit: Courtesy: Organiser
Defending Champion at Abu Dhabi Red Bull Air Race World Championship Nicolas Ivanoff of France celebrates during the Award Ceremony of the first stage of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship in Abu Dhabi in March last year.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Away from the biting cold of Europe, the defending champion of the season-opening Red Bull Air Race World Championship in Abu Dhabi, Nicolas Ivanoff of Team Hamilton, is looking to bright sunshine and calmer winds in his quest to retain his title this weekend.

“This year especially I feel nice being here because I come at the back of a good result from last year,” said the Frenchman, adding that he was feeling a bit more stress though.

“I have to get the same result as there is a bit more pressure. The weather however is perfect and I’m looking forward to a good start,” said Ivanoff, who has five career race victories to his credit since he started contesting in the series from 2004.

However, Ivcanoff is coming into the season opener a little underprepared and is hoping a few test rounds ahead of the race will be enough. “I did not have time to train because we had to send the plane by sea from the US in the beginning of December, so between the end of November and now I did not fly,” added Ivcanoff, who has done a few modifications to his plane and is hoping it will give him some edge this season.

“We have to keep testing to see how the modification is working for us. We have tried to reduce the drag of the plane so that it can be faster. And also we had to change the engine, though we didn’t want to do it, because the first engine almost broke after two races last year. So far, from the couple of tests that I have done here, I feel upbeat heading into the race,” said Ivanoff, a former member of the French aerobatics team from 1997 to 2005. His laurels include a team title at the 2000 World Aerobatic Championships in Toulouse.

The task of completing a double won’t be that easy for Ivanoff as the capital course has undergone some drastic changes. Though there are the regular 15 gates over two laps at Corniche, the design this time is new.

In the back section of the track, there are two single pylons instead of gates, and the final gate before the Start/Finish Gate will have a pair of pylons which the pilots will have to fly straight and level through if they don’t want to collect a penalty.

“Yes, the track is a bit more competitive this time round. When we see the track on paper we do not know whether it will be hard or not, sometimes we are in for a lot of surprise when we fly the track. So we have to wait for the first training in the track in two days,” said the 49-year-old, whose target for the season is to improve on his fifth-place finish in the Championship standings last season.

“I think I can improve as this time round it is a good engine, but we are still in the testing phase. I’m sure we are in a very good plane. The goal for me is to fly as much as I can to improve my level and to reduce the mistakes. And if I do that well and the plane does well it should be good at the end of the year,” revealed Ivanoff, who felt that 2016 overall champion Matthias Dolderer will be once again the pilot to beat this season.

“First from the rankings last year, Matthias Dolderer would be a serious pilot for victory, but I would also say that all the pilots could be really dangerous. The good thing is you are flying with the watch but against time. You have to do your best and then we will see who will be the one.”

