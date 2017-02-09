Hall of fame unlikely for Matt in Abu Dhabi

Defending Red Bull Air Race World Champion Matthias Dolderer of Germany leads fellow pilots Nicolas Ivanoff of France and Martin Sonka of the Czech Republic on a pre-race flight over the new 160,000-square-meter Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi: As the reigning champion, Matthias Dolderer of Germany was hogging all the limelight ahead of the season opening Red Bull Air Race World Championship at the Al Bateen Airport hangar, runner-up Matt Hall of Australia was quietly taking a glance at his rented outdated Red Bull plane.

Hall, who was at the tail of Dolderer all through last season before settling for the second spot in the World Championship title race for the second year in a row, comes into the new season totally handicapped.

His last season’s plane has been damaged and needs serious repairs and his brand new plane is also not ready for the season opener.

“The new plane will be only ready for the next race so we had to borrow this. It is an old aircraft as it was hard to find a fast race plane. On our last year’s plane, some of the glue wasn’t correctly done and because they are carbon fibre plane it started getting separated from the wing skin from the structural part of the wing. We have to fix that without a time pressure to do it correctly,” said Hall adding that his aim for the opening race is to try and garner as many points as possible.

“We are definitely not going to win the race in this aircraft as definitely it is not fast enough. But with the head-to-head format if we fly cleanly and if someone else makes a mistake, we might be able to advance. But realistically we are not going to be on the podium in this race,” said Hall adding that being runner-up for two successive years he is aware that he and his team have the ‘potential of doing well.’

“We have to get up to speed quickly in the next races after this. Last year, I won the qualifying here and then hit a pylon and was knocked out and managed just two points.

“However, to later go and finish second in the World shows that we can make amends. So if I can get going straight away with good result in the new plane in the next race we can be competitive towards the end of the season,” asserted Hall, who is a third-generation pilot and his country’s foremost aviator. He flew solo in a glider at age 15, got his pilot’s licence at 18, and has flown more than 5,500 hours in various aircraft.

“It is very frustrating as we are always improving. Being second in the World twice means we are fast and consistent but all of a sudden we are starting with another hurdle. Every time we have a nice straight track in the front of us something pops up. It is a big hurdle in front of us but it is a sport and you can’t control it,” said Hall, a decorated former Wing Commander in the Royal Australian Air Force who was named Fighter Pilot of the Year and later became a Fighter Combat (Top Gun) Instructor.

Dolderer also backed Hall to come back strongly once he gets hold of his new plane in San Diego. “Matt will be getting his new plane Edge 540 in San Diego and he has always been a strong competitor. However, there are also others in the fray who can win races and give us a tough challenge,” said Dolderer, who had finished runner-up here in the capital last season.

Two new pilots have also joined the strong field of 14 pilots in the Master Class. Chilean Cristian Bolton, who competed in the final two races of 2016 after the death of Hannes Arch, will be in action all through 2017 while Frenchman Mikael Brageot, the 2015 Challenger Cup winner has filled in the vacant slot left by retired Nigel Lamb, the 2014 Red Bull Air Race champion.

“I feel really comfortable and the plane is ready. We know each other very well and I have been flying the plane since last year in the master mentoring programme. We have made a few changes to the seat position, weight and the design. The track flying went very well and I’m ready,” said Brageot of team Breitling adding that he was confident of carrying on the legacy left by Briton Lamb.

“I have learnt a lot from Nigel and he has told me how to handle the pressure. He has told me how to navigate and get the best out of man and machine. He has asked me to be calm and composed. I’m feeling good in the plane and so ready to give the best,” revealed Brageot, whose goal of the season is to keep going as fast as he can.

In the Challenger Class, all eyes will be on world medallist Kenny Chiang who will be creating history by becoming the first Chinese pilot to represent in the Red Bull Air Race.

“To be a Challenger Class pilot is a dream come true. It will be a huge learning experience for me. The mental preparation is very similar to aerobatics, but the flying discipline is quite different and there will be a lot of work to do,” said Chiang ahead of the race. Daniel Genevey of Hungary and Baptiste Vignes from France are the other two newcomers in the Challenger Class. Genevey, is a member of the Hungarian Aerobatic Team, who is ranked among Europe’s top 10 in only his second year at the highest level of aerobatic competition, Unlimited, and additionally won a French National Advanced Championship.

Vignes holds three Advanced World Championship gold medals in team and individual competition and currently flies for the French National Team at the Unlimited level.

The action starts on Friday with the qualifying round at the Abu Dhabi Corniche: 12:00 — 13:05 Free Practice Challenger Clas; 14:00 — 14:40 Free Practice Master Class; 15:10 — 15:45 Qualifying Challenger Class; 16:05 — 17:20 Qualifying Master Class.