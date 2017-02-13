DSC issues sports events guide

Dubai: The Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has issued its Events Guide 2017-2021, comprising all details of sports events and competitions that have been scheduled over the next five years.

The guide is the first of its kind to be issued by a sports entity to plan its sports events over a five-year period in Arabic and English.

The guide is meant to act as a reference point for spectators, organisers and visitors to the emirate. The latest edition is the second version of the DSC Guide following the inaugural edition that was for a three-year period running from 2016 to 2018.

This edition of the Guide has been designed in an attractive way that ensures fans, spectators and organisers have first-hand information on the events along with all relevant details of the competitions.

The DSC will be distributing copies of the guide to local media organisations starting this week. In addition, copies of the guide will be distributed to Embassies within the UAE and several Arab countries.

Sports entities such as clubs and venues will also receive copies along with government departments and even private entities. The guide can also be downloaded at DSC’s official website.

Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant General Secretary, DSC, observed that the challenge now begins. “A new guide means new challenges for the media and organisers as dates of events may over-lap, and that will further test everyone concerned,” Al Rahma noted.

“We have more than 400 events happening all over Dubai, so our focus is always on following a format that gives maximum exposure to Dubai through the organisation of a cross-spectrum of sporting events throughout the year,” he added.