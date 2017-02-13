Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

DSC issues sports events guide

Dossier details calendar for the next five years

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has issued its Events Guide 2017-2021, comprising all details of sports events and competitions that have been scheduled over the next five years.

The guide is the first of its kind to be issued by a sports entity to plan its sports events over a five-year period in Arabic and English.

The guide is meant to act as a reference point for spectators, organisers and visitors to the emirate. The latest edition is the second version of the DSC Guide following the inaugural edition that was for a three-year period running from 2016 to 2018.

This edition of the Guide has been designed in an attractive way that ensures fans, spectators and organisers have first-hand information on the events along with all relevant details of the competitions.

The DSC will be distributing copies of the guide to local media organisations starting this week. In addition, copies of the guide will be distributed to Embassies within the UAE and several Arab countries.

Sports entities such as clubs and venues will also receive copies along with government departments and even private entities. The guide can also be downloaded at DSC’s official website.

Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant General Secretary, DSC, observed that the challenge now begins. “A new guide means new challenges for the media and organisers as dates of events may over-lap, and that will further test everyone concerned,” Al Rahma noted.

“We have more than 400 events happening all over Dubai, so our focus is always on following a format that gives maximum exposure to Dubai through the organisation of a cross-spectrum of sporting events throughout the year,” he added.

More from

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsSportUAE SportMore UAE sport

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UAE Sport

Narrow wins for Zabeel and NAS

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Manager accused of molesting co-worker

Manager accused of molesting co-worker

Dubai’s landlords sweeten rental offers

Dubai’s landlords sweeten rental offers

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Chief minister aspirant Sasikala convicted

Chief minister aspirant Sasikala convicted