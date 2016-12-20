DESC notch second win in Inter-Schools Golf League
Dubai: Dubai English Speaking College (DESC) carded 74 points to claim their second victory of the season in round two of the four-stage Inter-Schools Golf League at The Track, Meydan.
Jumeirah College (JC) finished second on 70 points ahead of Jumeirah English Speaking School (JESS) in third on 69 points.
Each of the eight schools competing entered six players with the best four stableford scores over nine holes counting towards team totals.
Zubhair Firdaus of Greenfields Community School carded 34 (two under) to record the best individual gross score, two shots ahead of Owen Clarke of JESS on 36, with John Burki of Bradenton Preparatory Academy just one shot behind on 37.
Reema Al Heloo of the Emirates Golf Federation won the best individual stableford score with 22 points ahead of DESC’s Sam Mulane on a countback and John Burki who finished third on 21 points.
After two rounds, DESC lead the table on 136 points followed by JESS and JC both on 129 points. Round three will be held on February 6 at The Track, Meydan. The Inter-Schools League for 11-18-year-olds is in its eighth year.