Amna creates history with victory in Muscat

Muscat: Amna Al Qubaisi became the first Emirati girl to win the Senior Max class at Round 7 of the UAE Rotax Max Challenge double-header at the Muscat Speedway in Oman on Saturday.

Amna is the junior driver of Daman Speed Academy (DSA).

It was double joy for the 16-year-old after securing second place in Round 6 the previous day at the same circuit, and in the process slashing the gap to her class leader.

Amna, who on Friday won Senior Max class Pre-Final and then was placed second in the Final, picked up valuable points as she hunted her class leader.

On Saturday, she was placed fourth in Round 7 Pre-Final, but the plucky Abu Dhabi schoolgirl was determined to win the race.

Amna opened her final campaign for the weekend in fourth place and soon displayed her pace and skill, gradually moving up over the 14-lap race.

Nearing the end, Amna put pedal to metal and surged ahead into the lead to secure a well-deserved first victory of her career in the Senior Max class.

Amna said later: “The feeling of winning my first race was absolutely astounding. I had never imagined to one day win a race competing against really very experienced drivers and champions.

“But today I stepped up my game and finally made it after three years of hard work, which have paid great dividends in the end.

“I had actually promised myself yesterday that I would win today, and I did; I am so happy.”