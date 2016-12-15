Mobile
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup to be turned into a great festival

Three-day event set to begin on January 4

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The upcoming Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup will be turned into a great festival, according to the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Shaikh Mohammad’s move reflects his sharp vision by which he drove this sport forward not only locally but internationally.

The three-day event is set to begin on January 4, 2017 at Dubai International Endurance City in Saih Al Salam with the 100km private stables and individuals race, while the 100km ladies endurance race will be held on January 5.

The championship will be concluded by Shaikh Mohammad’s 160km endurance cup on January 7.

The UAE riders are now leading most of the international endurance races thanks to Shaikh Mohammad’s wise directives. They are ranked first internationally.

Shaikh Mohammad’s directive will support and bring about a paradigm shift in the progress of endurance racing locally and internationally.

The Shaikh Mohammad Endurance Cup, in its new edition, will be the largest of its kind in the world.

Saeed Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Meydan Group and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Equestrian Club, extended his thanks and appreciation to Shaikh Mohammad for his directives making the cup a great festival during which three races will be held with the participation of local and international riders.

 

filed under

SportUAE SportHorse RacingOther UAE Horse Racing

