Young capital city players will be in good Kompany

City captain backs Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup 2017

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has backed a new youth football competition in Abu Dhabi — with the winners getting a dream trip to train at the Etihad Campus in Manchester.

The inaugural Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup 2017, supported by Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority and Etihad Airways, will take place on March 24 and 25 at Zayed Sports City and has already seen many teams from the UAE and across the GCC register to take part.

The tournament, which is open to Under 10, 12, 14 and 16 sides, will see more than 800 players take part across the weekend.

Kompany said: “I remember playing in tournaments similar to the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup when I was a child and having a fantastic time playing and making new friends. It’s so important for sport to be fun at a young age and this competition promises that. It would definitely be an inspiring experience to train at the Etihad Campus here in Manchester and I wish all the teams taking part the best of luck.”

For further information and to register your club to take part in the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup 2017, please visit: www.citycupabudhabi.com

