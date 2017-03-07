Mobile
Olaroiu: ‘We can still catch Al Jazira’

Al Ahli coach unfazed by six point margin with six games to go

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Second-placed Al Ahli still have a chance of catching league leaders Al Jazira, according to Red Knights coach Cosmin Olaroiu.

The Al Ghusais club are six points behind the Pride of Abu Dhabi with six games remaining following their 2-1 win at home to Al Jazira on Saturday.

Al Ahli now play Al Dhafra away on Wednesday at the start of a run-in that also sees them play Al Wasl at home, Al Wahda away, Sharjah at home, Kalba away and Bani Yas at home.

“It’s very difficult to talk about chances,” said Olaroiu. “Six points is six points. This is a big difference and we still have many games left.

“But in my career as a coach I have overcome eight, nine or 10 point gaps in the past, so that means that we still have a chance, we are going to try our best and do it, we believe that we can do it.”

Dubai
Abu Dhabi
al ahli club

