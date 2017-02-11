Olaroiu challenges Al Ahli to step up

Action from the Arabian Gulf League match-up between Al Ahli and Al Shabab.

Dubai: Cosmin Olaroiu has challenged Al Ahli to raise their game if they want to be considered among the more serious football teams in the region.

Al Ahli rode on a double apiece from winter signing Makhete Diop and skipper Ahmad Khalil for a 4-1 win over neighbours and arch-rivals Al Shabab in 18th round action of the Arabian Gulf League (AGL).

On Friday, Khalil opened the scoring two minutes after the half hour mark from the penalty spot, only to see Henrique Luvannor find the equalizer also from the spot just before half-time. It was then that 28-year-old Senegalese striker Diop took charge scoring in the 65th and 70th minutes, before Khalil got his second two minutes from the final whistle.

Those three points pulled the defending champions up by a spot into third place, but still nine away from leaders Al Jazira at the top of the standings with 47 points. The AGL has in fact turned into a four-team race with Al Jazira comfortably ahead, followed by Dubai teams Al Wasl (39 points) and Al Ahli (38) and former champions Al Ain (37).

Despite the win, Olaroiu was far from happy with the level exhibited by his side. “We got three points and that is what matters. But to be honest, we didn’t play very well. We were never totally in control, and to me it was a normal performance for us,” Olaroiu said.

“We didn’t control the game and we made mistakes. If you ask me we made more mistakes than before. I am constantly trying to send a message to our players that the result is not what I expect from them. We also need to raise our level given the challenges ahead,” he added.

Next up for Olaroiu’s team is their AGL away match against Hatta on February 15 followed by their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League match against Iran’s Esteghlal FC on February 20. “The AFC Champions League is next week, but before that we have to deal with Hatta. I have already said that I am not happy with the way we played tonight, and that we need to improve on our performance when it comes to the bigger matches,” the Romanian insisted.

Olaroiu remained non-committal on the return of Ghanaian captain Asamoah Gyan into the side. “In my opinion I thought he [Gyan] was not fit for this game. To be available for the game he should have returned after Ghana had lost [in the African Cup of Nations]. I need players who are willing to give everything for the team, irrelevant of who they are,” Olaroiu said.

Al Shabab coach Miroslav Dukic was left ruing his team’s “silly mistakes” while succumbing to their arch-rivals. “No team can make such mistakes especially in a high-profile match like this. The goals were like gifts to Al Ahli,” the Serbian fumed.

“But I am still happy with the way team worked hard and in the end we were competitive,” he added.