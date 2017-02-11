Olaroiu challenges Al Ahli to step up

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Olaroiu challenges Al Ahli to step up

Al Shabab’s new coach Dukic blasts his team for conceding goals as if proferring ‘gifts’ to opponents

Image Credit: Courtesy: AGL
Action from the Arabian Gulf League match-up between Al Ahli and Al Shabab.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Cosmin Olaroiu has challenged Al Ahli to raise their game if they want to be considered among the more serious football teams in the region.

Al Ahli rode on a double apiece from winter signing Makhete Diop and skipper Ahmad Khalil for a 4-1 win over neighbours and arch-rivals Al Shabab in 18th round action of the Arabian Gulf League (AGL).

On Friday, Khalil opened the scoring two minutes after the half hour mark from the penalty spot, only to see Henrique Luvannor find the equalizer also from the spot just before half-time. It was then that 28-year-old Senegalese striker Diop took charge scoring in the 65th and 70th minutes, before Khalil got his second two minutes from the final whistle.

Those three points pulled the defending champions up by a spot into third place, but still nine away from leaders Al Jazira at the top of the standings with 47 points. The AGL has in fact turned into a four-team race with Al Jazira comfortably ahead, followed by Dubai teams Al Wasl (39 points) and Al Ahli (38) and former champions Al Ain (37).

Despite the win, Olaroiu was far from happy with the level exhibited by his side. “We got three points and that is what matters. But to be honest, we didn’t play very well. We were never totally in control, and to me it was a normal performance for us,” Olaroiu said.

“We didn’t control the game and we made mistakes. If you ask me we made more mistakes than before. I am constantly trying to send a message to our players that the result is not what I expect from them. We also need to raise our level given the challenges ahead,” he added.

Next up for Olaroiu’s team is their AGL away match against Hatta on February 15 followed by their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League match against Iran’s Esteghlal FC on February 20. “The AFC Champions League is next week, but before that we have to deal with Hatta. I have already said that I am not happy with the way we played tonight, and that we need to improve on our performance when it comes to the bigger matches,” the Romanian insisted.

Olaroiu remained non-committal on the return of Ghanaian captain Asamoah Gyan into the side. “In my opinion I thought he [Gyan] was not fit for this game. To be available for the game he should have returned after Ghana had lost [in the African Cup of Nations]. I need players who are willing to give everything for the team, irrelevant of who they are,” Olaroiu said.

Al Shabab coach Miroslav Dukic was left ruing his team’s “silly mistakes” while succumbing to their arch-rivals. “No team can make such mistakes especially in a high-profile match like this. The goals were like gifts to Al Ahli,” the Serbian fumed.

“But I am still happy with the way team worked hard and in the end we were competitive,” he added.

More from UAE Sport

tags from this story

Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
AFC Champions League
follow this tag on MGNAFC Champions League
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Arabian Gulf League
follow this tag on MGNArabian Gulf League

filed under

GulfNewsSportUAE SportFootball

tags

Iran
follow this tag on MGN
AFC Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Arabian Gulf League
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UAE Sport

City football schools to coach girls for free

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year