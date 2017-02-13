Manchester City Football Schools to host free female-only coaching sessions on Friday

Abu Dhabi: Manchester City Football Schools will be hosting free female-only coaching sessions for young girls aged between five and 13 on Friday.

The sessions, which will take place at New York University Saadiyat Campus between 9am and 11am, are open to those new to football or want to experience what it’s like to train with City Football Schools.

Head coach, Simon Hewitt, said: “The popularity of women’s football is growing dramatically, not only in the UAE but globally and we want as many young girls to get involved in the games as possible. We already have female-only sessions in our programme but we want to ensure we are giving as many opportunities as possible to girls in the UAE to get involved.

“We also want to raise awareness and support of girl’s football as much as possible. The girls attending Friday’s session will get a taste of what it’s like training as a City women’s player and have fun at the same time.”

City Football Schools gives the younger generation an opportunity to improve their football skills, stay healthy, make friends and have lots of fun in a positive and friendly learning environment, organisers say, all under the guidance and supervision of 10 fully qualified City Football coaches.

City Football Schools are now based across three venues in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace hotel, Zayed Sports City and New York University Saadiyat Campus.

For more information or to sign up to the free sessions, please visit: http://www.cityfootballschools.com.