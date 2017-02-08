Mobile
Mamic wary of minnows Dibba springing a surprise

Al Ain have poor form against relegation threatened teams

Image Credit: Al Ain Twitter
Al Ain coach Zoran Mamic will be wary of Dibba against whom they dropped the first points of the season in a 2-2 draw.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: New Al Ain coach Zoran Mamic said he won’t be leaving anything to chance when his second-placed side takes on third-from-bottom Dibba at home in the Arabian Gulf League from 5.25pm on Thursday.

Al Ain dropped their first points of the season in a 2-2 draw away to Dibba in October after the minnows came back from 2-0 down with 20 minutes to spare.

Their track-record against relegation-threatened sides also hasn’t been great recently with a 1-1 draw away to bottom-of-the-league Bani Yas preceding a 3-2 defeat away to second-from-bottom Emirates, last month.

That culminated in former coach Zlatko Dalic’ resignation after a 3-1 home loss to league leaders Al Jazira saw them fall from first to third in the table.

Fellow Croatian Mamic has come in from Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr and won his first game in charge 3-0 at home to Al Nasr last weekend, but they are still seven points behind Al Jazira with nine games remaining and could do without any further upset.

“We realise it won’t be easy against Dibba because smaller teams always raise their game to meet bigger sides,” said Mamic.

“Don’t forget they were able to come back from 2-0 down to deny us two points earlier this season, which proves their potential.

“So, we’re preparing more than 100 per cent to redouble our efforts and get three points.

“We respect all our opponents and look to put in the same effort regardless of name and position in the table.”

Reflecting on his transition into the side, Mamic added: “I’m very happy because the players have adapted quickly to new methods.

“There are nine games remaining until the end of the season to challenge for the title and we must stay focused with caution from beginning to end.

“I have complete faith in the team’s ability to achieve the best results, especially with the return of injured players.”

League leaders Al Jazira will also hope to dodge an upset this weekend when they travel to bottom-of-the-league Bani Yas from 5.25pm on Friday. Any points dropped will allow Al Ain to creep back in on the title chase.

Likewise, Al Ain must also be aware of teams behind them catching up, as third-placed Al Wasl are just one point adrift, and fourth-placed Al Ahli are a further two points back. Al Wasl travel to ninth-placed Sharjah on Thursday and Al Ahli host sixth-placed Al Shabab on Friday.

Fifth-placed Al Wahda are a further 10 points behind Al Ahli and visit eighth-placed Al Nasr on Saturday.

Dibba’s game at Al Ain will be crucial in their relegation dogfight as they are level on points with second-from-bottom Emirates, who are at home to 10th-placed Hatta on Friday.

Both will be hoping rock-bottom Bani Yas don’t narrow their four point deficit to one.

While Kalba, who are above the bottom three by four points will be looking to widen the gap with a result at home to seventh-placed Al Dhafra on Saturday.

 

Fact Box

Arabian Gulf League fixtures

Thursday February 9

Al Ain — Dibba, 5.25pm

Sharjah — Wasl, 8.15pm

Friday February 10

Emirates — Hatta, 5.20pm

Bani Yas — Al Jazira, 5.25pm

Al Ahli — Al Shabab, 8.15pm

Saturday February 11

Kalba — Dhafra, 5.20pm

Nasr — Wahda, 8.15pm

