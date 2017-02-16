Mobile
Mamic: Al Shamrani must be much, much better

Al Ain boss a harsh critic after Saudi star scores first goals for the club in 3-1 win at Al Shabab

Image Credit: Courtesy: AGL
Nasser Al Shamrani (right) joined Al Ain in January on a six-month contract.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Al Ain boss Zoran Mamic has warned striker Nasser Al Shamrani he “must be much, much better”, despite the Al Hilal loanee scoring his first goals for the club in Wednesday’s 3-1 away win over Al Shabab.

The 2014 AFC Player of the Year scored two penalties in the Arabian Gulf League clash to break his five-game goal drought for Al Ain, whom he joined in January on a six-month contract.

Ebrahim Diaky sealed Al Ain’s victory 14 minutes from time, while Al Shabab centre-back Mohammad Marzouq headed in his side’s only goal three minutes before the break.

“I congratulate my side on this victory,” Mamic said. “We didn’t put on a beautiful game, but it was so important to make three points after losing the last game [2-1 at home to Dibba]. I know Nasser Al Shamrani is a big, big player with a big history, but he has to be much, much better.”

Shabab boss Miroslav Djukic was left to lament his third loss in three games, meanwhile.

“At the moment, Al Ain is better than us,” he said. “But for a long time, we fought with them. I would have liked to have had two penalties also.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Ali Mabkhout moved clear as the Arabian Gulf League’s top goalscorer on Wednesday evening as Al Jazira thrashed Emirates to continue their march towards a first title since 2011.

Al Jazira have been imperious at the Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium this season, winning all nine matches, scoring 27 times and conceding just twice.

And Mabkhout’s treble, taking his tally to 23 for the season, and goals from Leonardo and substitute Ahmad Al Hashmi ensured another comfortable night’s work for the Abu Dhabi club.

Al Jazira moved nine points clear at the top of the table with Al Ahli — 3-0 winners at Hatta in the other early kick-off thanks to Ahmad Khalil’s brace and Asamoah Gyan’s strike — their nearest challengers in second. However, Al Wasl will have the chance to return the gap to eight points when they host Kalba on Friday evening.

 

ARABIAN GULF LEAGUE

Wednesday’s games

Hatta 0 Al Ahli 3

Al Jazira 5 Emirates 0

Al Shabab 1 Al Ain 3

 

 

Friday’s games

Dibba vs Al Nasr, 5.25pm

Al Wasl vs Kalba, 8.15pm

 

