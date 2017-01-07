Mobile
Leonardo eyes glory with Al Jazira

Brazilian forward wants to help Arabian Gulf League leaders stay on top

Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
Leonardo Rodrigues Pereira speaks to the media during a ceremony at Al Jazira Sports Club in Abu Dhabi yesterday.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Al Jazira’s new Brazilian forward, Leonardo, insists he can help propel the club to domestic and continental success.

The 30-year-old signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Pride of Abu Dhabi on Friday after moving from South Korea’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, where he won the 2016 Asian Champions League.

On Saturday, he expressed confidence that he can enjoy further glory with his new club, who lead the Arabian Gulf League on goal difference as they bid to win a first AGL title since 2011.

“I will do my best to help Al Jazira to be champions in the Gulf league and the Champions League,” Leonardo, who has joined the capital giants for an undisclosed fee, told media at Jazira’s Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium.

“Al Jazira opened this door for me and now I want to train and start to play with my new friends and enjoy every game. What I did with Jeonbuk I want to do with Al Jazira club and I want them to be the champions; this is my objective here.

“Many big Brazilian players are playing here, and now I have my chance and I want to do my best every day, every game and be here many years and to help this club to be the top in the league and in Asia.

“When I was with my former club, I played against some UAE clubs and last year played against Al Ain [in the Asian Champions League final]. This is a strong league but now Al Jazira is on the top and I want to help them to stay on top.”

Leonardo insists he is “ready” to make his debut when Al Jazira host Al Ahli in the Arabian Gulf Cup semi-final on Monday.

Henk ten Cate, the Jazira coach, was more circumspect on this prospect, however. “It depends; we have to wait. If all the formalities are good and done, then there might be a chance he comes into the game. But I am not sure of this yet.”

“I am happy with any good player and he is a good player,” the Dutchman added. “Technically he is skilful, very intelligent, experienced. This is very important in our team as we have a lot of young players and you need some experience and he brings his experience and quality.”

Leonardo said he had had “many offers” after excelling in the ACL, where he was the competition’s second top-scorer with 10 goals.

His two strikes in the first leg of the final against Al Ain helped Jeonbuk claim the trophy for a second time, with the South Koreans triumphing 3-2 on aggregate.

Able to operate as a second striker or winger, Leonardo scored 40 goals in 160K-League Classic matches since his switch to Jeonbuk from Greek club AEK Athens in 2012. During his four years in South Korea, he won the K-League Classic title twice, in 2014 and 2015, and the Champions League.

He replaces in the Jazira squad compatriot Ailton Almeida, with the former Al Hilal forward deemed surplus to requirements despite only arriving the summer transfer window.

Leonardo completes Jazira’s foreign contingent alongside Moroccan Mbark Boussoufa, South Korean Park Jong — woo and Brazilian Joao Carlos.

Al Jazira still have on their books striker Mirko Vucinic and attacking midfielder Angel Lafita, while the Brazilian playmaker Thiago Neves has agreed to return to Cruzeiro in his homeland.

