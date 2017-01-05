Hatta seal historic President’s Cup semis berth

Dubai: Hatta qualified for the President’s Cup semi-final for the first time in their 36-year history after coming from behind to beat Emirates 2-1 in the quarter-final at Al Nasr Stadium on Thursday.

Mourad Batna put Emirates ahead from a free-kick on 19 minutes but Hatta came back with two inside four minutes either side of the half hour mark.

First Samuel Goncalves headed in Maher Al Beloushi’s cross and then Al Beloushi turned in Khamis Al Ajmani’s pass to put Hatta 2-1 ahead at half-time.

Al Beloushi also hit the post after the hour and forced a fingertip save with six minutes remaining.

Emirates’ closest chance came when Khalid Shamarikh headed onto the crossbar a minute before the end. They then had Ahmad Ebrahim sent off in stoppage time for an alleged stamp on Adrian Ropotan.

It continues a breakthrough year for the Tornadoes who won promotion to play in the UAE’s top flight Arabian Gulf League for the first time this season, where they are currently ninth in the 14-team format.

For Emirates it signals more upset however. They are third from bottom in the league and now out of both cup competitions.

Hatta, who beat Al Dhafra 5-3 on penalties in the last 16 to get this far, will now play the winner of Thursday’s late match between Al Nasr and Al Ain at Al Jazira Stadium, in the semi-final in March.

The other semi-final will see Al Wahda face Sharjah, that’s after Al Wahda thrashed Al Jazira 6-0 at Al Wasl Stadium, and Sharjah beat Al Wasl 4-2 at Al Shabab Stadium. Both of those games were on Wednesday.