Hamdan orders re-structuring of Al Shabab club
Dubai: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, issued a resolution restructuring the board of directors of the Al Shabab Al Arabi Club.
As per the resolution, the board will be chaired by Sami Ahmad Da’en Al Qamzi. The board members include Khalid Eisa Bu Humaid, Mohammad Mattar Al Merri, Jamal Hamed Al Marri, Yousuf Ahmad Bin Glaitha, Mohammad Hassan Al Shehi, Faris Mohammad Al Mutawa, Khalifa Abdullah Hareb and Omar Hamad Bu Shehab. The board will serve for a renewable term of four years.
The board will assume its responsibilities according to the club’s statute and regulations as well as decisions issued by the Dubai Sports Council. It has the mandate to manage the transferable and non-transferable funds and practice the administrative and financial powers necessary to govern the club’s activities and its subsidiaries.
The board will represent the club in its relations with others and may setup sub-committees and work teams to assist in discharging its mission. It may seek assistance from experienced and highly professional cadres, whether from within or outside the club.