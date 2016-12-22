Mobile
Halilhodzic eager for Japan to exact revenge over UAE

Japanese manager already gunning for crucial qualifying clash in March

Ahmed Khalil #11 and Omar Abdulrahman #10 of UAE celebrate the second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group B match between Japan and United Arab Emirates at Saitama Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Saitama, Japan.
Gulf News
 

Tokyo: Japan will seek to avenge a loss to the UAE when they travel to face Mahdi Ali’s side at the resumption of the final round of regional World Cup qualifying in March, coach Vahid Halilhodzic said.

Japan’s 2-1 home defeat by the UAE in September was marred by controversial refereeing decisions as the Samurai Blue appeared to have been denied an equaliser after the ball looked to have crossed the line.

“The UAE defeat was a slap in the face for us. It still frustrates me and we can’t wait to put one over on them in March,” Halilhodzic was quoted as saying by Kyodo news on Thursday.

Japan, who are currently tied on 10 points with Group B leaders Saudi Arabia after five games, travel to UAE on March 23 before hosting Thailand five days later.

Japan are then away to Iraq on June 13, at home to Australia on August 31 before wrapping up qualification away to Saudi Arabia on September 5.

“We have three away games in the Middle East and there has been a recent improvement among teams in the region,” Halilhodzic added.

“I expect us to be put under a great deal of pressure. I’ve already started making preparations for those matches.”

As much as Japan raged about the referee, the UAE were exceptional in Japan.

A double from hotshot Ahmad Khalil, a wonder strike followed by a delightful ‘Panenka’ penalty, gave the UAE a memorable win.

