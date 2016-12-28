Dubai: Ronaldo named best player at Globe Soccer Awards

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai: Ronaldo named best player at Globe Soccer Awards

Superstar claims awards after stellar year, as Portugal coach Santos is also singled out

Image Credit: AP
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts via video link live from Madrid after he was selected as the Best Player of the Year, during the Globe Soccer Awards ceremony in Dubai.
 

Dubai: Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s Euro 2016-winning coach Fernando Santos scooped the top prizes at the seventh edition of the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Tuesday.

Ronaldo claimed the best player award after helping his country land their first major title at this year’s European Championship and firing Real to a record 11th European Cup triumph.

“Probably (this) was my best year so far,” Ronaldo, who earlier this month won the Ballon d’Or for the fourth time in his career, said in a short video message.

“The people still doubt about me, about Real Madrid, about national team, and you have the proof. We win everything, so amazing year, I’m so happy.”

The 62-year-old Santos was named best manager after masterminding Portugal’s success in France, while Champions League winners Real Madrid took home the prize for club of the year.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery, under pressure at the Parc des Princes following a mediocre first half of the season, also received an award having led Sevilla to a third straight Europa League crown before leaving for France.

Former Cameroon striker Samuel Eto’o was lauded for his career achievements.

More from UAE Sport

tags from this story

Cristiano Ronaldo
follow this tag on MGNCristiano Ronaldo
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Europa League
follow this tag on MGNEuropa League

filed under

GulfNewsSportUAE SportFootball

tags

Cristiano Ronaldo
follow this tag on MGN
Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Europa League
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UAE Sport

Rizwan’s unbeaten knock ensure Alubond victory

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan