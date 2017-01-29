du UAE FA Academy League kicks-off
Dubai: The du UAE FA Academy League (du UAE FAAL) kicked off at the weekend with participation from top clubs and private institutions from across the country.
In the best of the action the du La Liga High Performance Centre beat Al Ahli 3-2 and Emirates Club lost 4-1 to E-Sports.
Elsewhere, Al Ain edged Al Jazira 1-0, Elite beat FCBEscola 2-0, TFA beat PSG 4-3, and Abu Dhabi Elite thrashed the Legends 8-1.
The league enables private academies to meet national clubs for the first time, redefining local youth football in the UAE.
Khalid Abdullah, managing director of the league, said: “This week we have seen our youth from academies and clubs meeting for the first time to play competitive matches at high levels in the nation’s official Academy League, which will change the face of football across the UAE.
“We believe in the importance of this platform that will allow our youth to raise their level of football and strive to become professional football players.”