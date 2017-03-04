Bani Yas, Emirates have six games to stop drop

Dubai: Bottom two sides Bani Yas and Emirates Club both fell to demoralising home defeats in the Arabian Gulf League on Friday, leaving them with just six games to get out of the relegation zone.

Rock bottom Bani Yas lost 4-3 at home to Al Wasl, who went second with that victory, while second from bottom Emirates lost 3-0 at home to Al Dhafra, who are now sixth.

Emirates are four points off safety and Bani Yas are five away from survival ahead of third-from-bottom Dibba’s hosting of Al Shabab on Saturday.

Sharjah, who are just a point ahead of Dibba, and who could still get pulled into a relegation dogfight, also lost 1-0 away to Al Nasr on Saturday.

Al Dhafra made light work of Emirates in Ras Al Khaimah with two goals from Khalid Al Hajri after half-time and the hour, before Adil Hermach added a third, four minutes from time.

Bani Yas put up more of a fight against Al Wasl in Abu Dhabi. Fabio Lima put Al Wasl ahead 10 minutes in, and Caio Canedo added two more after the half hour and half time, to make it 3-0.

Bani Yas fought back through Harry Novillo on 53 minutes to make it 3-1 but Caio completed his hat-trick two minutes later to put the 4-1 score line seemingly beyond the strugglers.

However, Ezekiel Henty pulled another goal back for Bani Yas after the hour and Mark Milligan added a third in stoppage time to make the result seem slightly more flattering than it actually was.

Elsewhere, Sharjah’s defeat was sealed with a lone Salem Saleh effort before the half hour.

Al Nasr leapt up to fifth with that victory with Al Dhafra level on points but sixth on goal difference, but both sides could still be overtaken by Al Wahda, who are away to fellow league strugglers Kalba on Saturday.

Kalba are level on points with fourth from bottom Sharjah and could also be pulled into the relegation quagmire, should Bani Yas and Emirates go on an unlikely revival in the last six games of the season.