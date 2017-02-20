Asian Champions League: Al Jazira humbled in opener

Abu Dhabi: Al Jazira may be an all-conquering force in the UAE, but they endured a chastening night on the continent on Monday as their age-old defensive frailties came back to haunt them.

The Pride of Abu Dhabi, who lead the Arabian Gulf League by a commanding nine points, were thrashed 3-0 in their AFC Champions League Group B by Qatar’s Lekhwiya in Doha.

Djamel Belmadi’s side, who are second on goal difference to Al Sadd atop the Qatar Stars league, are certainly an enterprising attacking force.

But all their goals via Youssuf El Arabi’s brace (11 and 90) and Youssuf Msakni’s fine strike (80) came as a result of woeful marking, while Jazira were a pale shadow of their normally potent selves.

It continued the Abu Dhabi side’s abysmal form in the ACL; last year, they collected a solitary point in the competition and have never progressed to the last 16 in seven previous appearances.

Both sides lined up in respective 4-2-3-1 formations, with the AGL’s leading goalscorer Ali Mabkhout deployed as Jazira’s lone frontman.

But he was starved of service from the outset as the hosts made a vibrant start and they deservedly took the lead through Mabkhout’s opposite number El Arabi.

Finding himself completely unmarked in the box, he headed in Msakni’s right-wing cross from close range.

Only a last-ditch challenge from Yaquob Youssuf prevented Lekhwiya’s Congolese’s forward Tresor Kangambu from having a clear shot at goal shortly after as the hosts dominated.

Jazira gradually shook off their torpor, inspired by the promptings of their Moroccan midfielder Mbark Boussoufa, but they badly missed their talismanic Brazilian Leonardo.

Henk ten Cate, the Jazira coach, had surprisingly left out the man who was integral to South Korean side Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors’ 2016 ACL triumph, citing physical reasons.

But his compatriot, Ailton, was becoming a prominent figure as half time loomed and he fired a rising left-footer just over the bar.

A scrappy second half was only brought to life just past the hour mark when the Jazira goalkeeper Ali Khaseif made two reflex saves to deny Esmail Mohammad and Msakni within a minute.

But again, the visitors’ defence was far too porous, albeit against a lively and elusive Lekhwiya attack.

They were made to pay for this when Msakni scored Lekhwiya’s second goal 10 minutes from time.

The midfielder cut in from the left, rounded the statuesque Saleem Obaid with consummate ease and drilled a low left-footer past Khaseif.

On the stroke of full time, El Arabi capped a miserable night for Ten Cate’s men when he tapped in substitute Ali Hassan Afif’s cut-back.

Redemption can arrive swiftly, however, if Jazira beat Esteghlal Khuzestan at home on Monday night. The Iranians defeated Saudi Arabia’s Al Fateh 1-0 in Monday’s early game.