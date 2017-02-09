Arabian Gulf League: Dibba dent Al Ain’s title bid

Al Ain’s Omar Abdul Rahman tries to weave his way past a Dibba player.

Abu Dhabi: Al Ain’s Arabian Gulf League title ambitions suffered an unexpected blow when they were beaten 2-1 at home by lowly Dibba on Thursday evening.

The Boss remain seven points adrift of leaders Al Jazira, who play Bani Yas away on Friday, and could find themselves in fourth place if other results conspire against them this weekend.

After a goalless first half where the hosts dominated but failed to find an opening, the game came to life early in the second half when Al Ain winger Caio Lucas received Lee Myung-joo’s pass inside Dibba’s penalty area following a well-worked move. The Brazilian duly lashed in a left-footer into the roof of Fahad Al Dhanhani’s net to break the deadlock in the 51st minute.

Al Ain’s joy was short-lived, though, as third-from-bottom Dibba equalised three minutes later.

Moroccan midfielder Driss Fetouhi sent in an out-swinging free-kick from the left that Al Ain left-back Khalid Abdul Rahman deflected into his own net.

The visitors sealed their win in the 77th minute when another angled free-kick from Fettouhi, this time on the right flank, set up the second goal. Al Ain failed to deal with the Moroccan’s cross and striker Bruno Moraes pounced on the loose ball to net his fifth goal for the club since joining in January.

Dibba held out for the last 13 minutes and despite five minutes of added time, Al Ain could not find an equaliser.

In Thursday’s late match, Al Wasl had the chance to leapfrog Al Ain into second if they won at Sharjah.