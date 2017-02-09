Arabian Gulf League: Dibba dent Al Ain’s title bid

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Arabian Gulf League: Dibba dent Al Ain’s title bid

The Boss remain seven points behind leaders Al Jazira after shock 2-1 defeat at home

Image Credit: Courtesy: AGL
Al Ain’s Omar Abdul Rahman tries to weave his way past a Dibba player.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Al Ain’s Arabian Gulf League title ambitions suffered an unexpected blow when they were beaten 2-1 at home by lowly Dibba on Thursday evening.

The Boss remain seven points adrift of leaders Al Jazira, who play Bani Yas away on Friday, and could find themselves in fourth place if other results conspire against them this weekend.

After a goalless first half where the hosts dominated but failed to find an opening, the game came to life early in the second half when Al Ain winger Caio Lucas received Lee Myung-joo’s pass inside Dibba’s penalty area following a well-worked move. The Brazilian duly lashed in a left-footer into the roof of Fahad Al Dhanhani’s net to break the deadlock in the 51st minute.

Al Ain’s joy was short-lived, though, as third-from-bottom Dibba equalised three minutes later.

Moroccan midfielder Driss Fetouhi sent in an out-swinging free-kick from the left that Al Ain left-back Khalid Abdul Rahman deflected into his own net.

The visitors sealed their win in the 77th minute when another angled free-kick from Fettouhi, this time on the right flank, set up the second goal. Al Ain failed to deal with the Moroccan’s cross and striker Bruno Moraes pounced on the loose ball to net his fifth goal for the club since joining in January.

Dibba held out for the last 13 minutes and despite five minutes of added time, Al Ain could not find an equaliser.

In Thursday’s late match, Al Wasl had the chance to leapfrog Al Ain into second if they won at Sharjah.

More from UAE Sport

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Arabian Gulf League
follow this tag on MGNArabian Gulf League

filed under

GulfNewsSportUAE SportFootball

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Arabian Gulf League
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UAE Sport

Super Cup hero Gennesh hails Zamalek fans

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system