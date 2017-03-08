Arabian Gulf League: Ali Mabkhout nets late brace for leaders Al Jazira

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Arabian Gulf League: Ali Mabkhout nets late brace for leaders Al Jazira

Two-nil win over Al Ain moves Pride of Abu Dhabi six points clear

 

Abu Dhabi: Arabian Gulf League leaders Al Jazira moved six points clear at the top of the table after beating Al Ain 2-0 at home on Wednesday evening thanks to Ali Mabkhout's brace.

The AGL's leading goalscorer struck two late goals (82 and 94) at the Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium in a highly competitive encounter.

Earlier on Wednesday, in the absence of Ahmad Khalil, strikers Asamoah Gyan and Makhete Diop both got on the scoresheet to earn second-place Al Ahli a 2-0 win against Al Dhafra at Hamdan Bin Zayed Stadium in the Western Region.

After a relatively quiet first half, and as the two teams looked destined to go into the half-time break level, the former Al Dhafra striker Diop bulldozed his way into their penalty area then rounded goalkeeper Abdullah Al Nasri, but was brought down and the referee blew his whistle to award the visitors a penalty kick.

Ghanaian Gyan stepped up and converted from the spot for his fourth goal of the season.

More from UAE Sport

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Arabian Gulf League
follow this tag on MGNArabian Gulf League

filed under

GulfNewsSportUAE SportFootball

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Arabian Gulf League
follow this tag on MGN
al ain clubal dhafra scc

Also In UAE Sport

Lama Tours lift Goan Super League title

Sport Gallery

Iditarod mushers begin race across Alaska

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE