Arabian Gulf League: Al Wasl down Al Nasr in Dubai derby

Abu Dhabi: Al Wasl took the honours in the Dubai derby on Friday night after beating Al Nasr 2-1 at the Al Maktoum Stadium in the Arabian Gulf League.

The visitors conceded an own goal before strikes from Wasl’s Brazilians Ronaldo Mendes and Fabio de Lima secured all three points, moving the Cheetahs temporarily above Al Ahli and Al Ain to second place in the league.

A moment of misfortune from Abdul Rahman Ali gifted Nasr the lead on 19 minutes.

Abdel Aziz Barrada delivered a low, left-wing cross which Ahmad Khamis failed to clear and Wasl defender Ali deflected it into the back of his own net.

However, nine minutes later, Wasl’s Mendes lashed in a curling free-kick for the equaliser.

Ahmad Shambeh, the Nasr goalkeeper, then saved a powerful header from Caio shortly after the break as Wasl laid siege to the hosts’ goal.

De Lima finally made the visitors’ pressure pay with the second goal.

But Nasr refused to lie down and only a reflex save from Humaid Abdullah, the Wasl goalkeeper, denied Khamis from scoring with a close-range header.

That was as close Nasr got to salvaging something from the game as the visitors comfortably saw out the final stages.

Earlier, Al Shabab’s Brazilian striker Henrique Luvannor netted a hat-trick in his side’s 4-2 win over bottom side Bani Yas.

It also ended the Dubai club’s seven-match run without a win in the league.

Luvannor put the visitors ahead in the ninth minute and Tomas de Vincenti doubled Shabab’s advantage 10 minutes into the second half.

Frenchman Jean-Philippe Mendy scored twice within two minutes for Bani Yas to restore parity with 30 minutes remaining, but Luvannor sealed the win with two goals.

Elsewhere on Friday, two goals from Brazilian striker Bruno helped Dibba beat Emirates 2-0 away.