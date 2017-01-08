Arabian Gulf Cup: Henk ten Cate expects Al Jazira response in semi-final

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Arabian Gulf Cup: Henk ten Cate expects Al Jazira response in semi-final

Dutchman says his side are fully focused on Al Ahli test after Al Wahda walloping

Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
From left: Hussain Suhai, Team Manager, Al Jazira Sports Club, Leonardo Rodrigues Pereira, the new player with his jersy, and Ahmed Saeed, Team’s advisor are seen during a ceremony at Al Jazira Sports Club in Abu Dhabi yesterday.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Henk ten Cate, the Al Jazira coach, expects his chastened side to deliver in their home Arabian Gulf Cup semi-final on Monday, insisting they are not plagued by “negative effects” following their President’s Cup humiliation last Wednesday.

Al Jazira were trounced 6-0 by Al Wahda in the quarter-finals of the competition they won last year, a shocking result given that they are the Arabian Gulf League leaders.

But Ten Cate is adamant that there has been no lingering fallout from that surprise humbling as they prepare to face Al Ahli at 5.05pm at the Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium. “We have moved away from the negative effects of that loss and we have directed our focus fully on facing Al Ahli in the semi-final of the cup,” he said.

“It’s an important tournament for us. Al Ahli are a strong team, with a good group of players led by a smart coach [Cosmin Olaroiu] with a lot of experience in the UAE. He has achieved great success here. I do not think that the fact they have had more days of rest than us will give them the edge.

“On the contrary, we will face them in our stadium with our fans and we have a great desire to present a better image of ourselves after the last game and provide a strong level of performance to get the result we want.”

Ten Cate went on to mount a passionate defence of his team after they were subjected to intense criticism for their supine surrender to Al Wahda.

“We lost to Al Wahda because they outplayed us in all departments and we were frustrated certainly. But we can only think about the future now and not in any way allow this loss to wipe out the effects of the wonderful and great work done by the team over the past year. We must not forget that Al Jazira began 2016 threatened with relegation, but the team has done an exceptional job to win the President’s Cup and now be in first place in the league and be one step away from qualifying for the Arabian Gulf Cup final.

“I hope the players get the tribute they deserve for the work they have done in the past year. The team is still under construction. When I came here, I was asked to build a new team.”

The latest phase in Ten Cate’s recalibration of Al Jazira led to the arrival of the Brazilian forward Leonardo on Friday. Ten Cate, however, would not confirm whether his new recruit, who won the Asian Champions League last year with his previous club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, would make his debut against the Red Knights.

More from UAE Sport

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Arabian Gulf League
follow this tag on MGNArabian Gulf League

filed under

GulfNewsSportUAE SportFootball

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Arabian Gulf League
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UAE Sport

Nisha’s dream is to play a World Cup for UAE

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish