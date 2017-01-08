Al Wasl look for redemption against Al Shabab

Dubai: Al Wasl coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena said his side will look to correct the mistakes that led to their President’s Cup exit in a just-as-tough Arabian Gulf Cup semi-final against Al Shabab on Monday.

The Cheetahs lost 4-2 to Sharjah to crash out of the President’s Cup quarter-finals last Wednesday, but they will now be looking for redemption against the Hawks at Al Shabab Stadium from 8pm.

“Sharjah got four chances and scored all of them,” said the Argentinian former Boca Juniors boss.

“We weren’t focused and left them with too much room. Now we have a match to correct these errors.

“I think the game will be just as difficult as the Sharjah match and we will have to leave everything on the field to get to the final.

“We may have lost the last game, but I trust in my players, they know they need to be in finals fighting for titles. The club needs this.”

As a player, Arruabarrena scored twice in Boca’s Copa de Libertadores final win over Palmeiras in 2000, and he reached the semi-finals of the Uefa Champions League with Spain’s Villarreal in 2006.

“I can speak with my players and tell them what happened to me, but after that it depends on what’s going on in their heads for them to be able to live these moments.

“Football changes quickly and I’m getting older, but I know it will be good for them to play in finals against big teams. I have got a good group of players and I hope on the day of the match they all come together.”

Al Wasl’s Brazilian striker Caio Correa said his teammates wanted to move forward from the President’s Cup defeat with a return to the form that sees them currently sit second in the Arabian Gulf League.

“We want to apologise to the fans as they put so much confidence in us and we lost a game we shouldn’t have lost,” he said. “We are one of the best teams in the league and had a responsibility to beat Sharjah. We are upset but have put it behind us.

“We have spoken a lot about our responsibility to take Al Wasl to the final. We have to get used to playing in finals and winning championships. There’s no room for mistakes or excuses, we are waiting for Al Shabab.”

Whoever wins this semi-final will play the winner of Al Jazira and Al Ahli in the final on April 1. Al Jazira and Al Ahli play in Monday’s other semi-final at Al Jazira Stadium from 5.05pm.