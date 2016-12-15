Al Shabab no pushovers, says Arruabarrena

Al Wasl coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena

Dubai: Al Wasl coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena is refusing to take Al Shabab for granted this weekend despite their woeful run of results.

The Hawks have won just once in the last seven Arabian Gulf League matches conceding 10 goals in the last two games, losing 7-3 to Al Jazira and 3-0 to Al Dhafra.

Fred Rutten’s side started the season with four straight wins to go top before slipping to fifth after this latest run.

Al Wasl bounced back from an opening defeat to win the next seven games straight to overtake Al Shabab, but they have since relinquished their lead to Al Jazira after picking up just one win from the last three matches. There last outing was a resurgent 8-0 battering of Dibba however.

The Cheetahs are now second, just one point behind Al Jazira, and can overtake the Pride of Abu Dhabi with victory away to Al Shabab on Friday, but Arruabarrena said it wouldn’t be as easy as everyone thinks.

“We will need to show our best to get three points over Al Shabab,” said the Argentinian former Boca Juniors boss, whose side will also face Al Shabab in the Arabian Gulf Cup semi-finals on January 9 after both sides qualified from their group midweek. “They have shown good character during the season and are able to come back even when results aren’t good.

“They have a good coach and despite recent results they are still among the elite teams. We are aware of the difficulty and will do our best to win.”

Even if Al Wasl beat Al Shabab away to go top, Al Jazira can overtake them again with victory away to Al Nasr on Saturday — and the Abu Dhabi club have a game in hand over Al Wasl as well.

Henk Ten Cate’s Al Jazira have yet to lose this season, and have won the past four games straight.

Meanwhile, ninth-placed Al Nasr are fighting back from a slow start to the season with four defeats in the first five games. Since replacing coach Ivan Jovanovic with Dan Petrescu they have won four of the last six and will be looking to continue their resurgent form.

In Friday’s other matches, defending champions Al Ahli, who are four points behind Al Wasl in third, host 11th placed Kalba.

And second-from-bottom Bani Yas travel to rock-bottom Emirates Club in a bid for one of the two to break out of the relegation zone.

Saturday’s other games see last season’s runners-up Al Ain, who are one point behind Al Ahli in fourth, host 10th placed Sharjah, while third-from-bottom Dibba look avoid slipping into the relegation zone when they take on sixth-placed Al Wahda. Seventh-placed Al Dhafra also travel to eighth-placed Hatta in a mid-table clash.