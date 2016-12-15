Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Al Shabab no pushovers, says Arruabarrena

Hawks conceded 10 in two and have one win in seven but Al Wasl coach is still wary

Image Credit: Courtesy: Al Wasl Club
Al Wasl coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Al Wasl coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena is refusing to take Al Shabab for granted this weekend despite their woeful run of results.

The Hawks have won just once in the last seven Arabian Gulf League matches conceding 10 goals in the last two games, losing 7-3 to Al Jazira and 3-0 to Al Dhafra.

Fred Rutten’s side started the season with four straight wins to go top before slipping to fifth after this latest run.

Al Wasl bounced back from an opening defeat to win the next seven games straight to overtake Al Shabab, but they have since relinquished their lead to Al Jazira after picking up just one win from the last three matches. There last outing was a resurgent 8-0 battering of Dibba however.

The Cheetahs are now second, just one point behind Al Jazira, and can overtake the Pride of Abu Dhabi with victory away to Al Shabab on Friday, but Arruabarrena said it wouldn’t be as easy as everyone thinks.

“We will need to show our best to get three points over Al Shabab,” said the Argentinian former Boca Juniors boss, whose side will also face Al Shabab in the Arabian Gulf Cup semi-finals on January 9 after both sides qualified from their group midweek. “They have shown good character during the season and are able to come back even when results aren’t good.

“They have a good coach and despite recent results they are still among the elite teams. We are aware of the difficulty and will do our best to win.”

Even if Al Wasl beat Al Shabab away to go top, Al Jazira can overtake them again with victory away to Al Nasr on Saturday — and the Abu Dhabi club have a game in hand over Al Wasl as well.

Henk Ten Cate’s Al Jazira have yet to lose this season, and have won the past four games straight.

Meanwhile, ninth-placed Al Nasr are fighting back from a slow start to the season with four defeats in the first five games. Since replacing coach Ivan Jovanovic with Dan Petrescu they have won four of the last six and will be looking to continue their resurgent form.

In Friday’s other matches, defending champions Al Ahli, who are four points behind Al Wasl in third, host 11th placed Kalba.

And second-from-bottom Bani Yas travel to rock-bottom Emirates Club in a bid for one of the two to break out of the relegation zone.

Saturday’s other games see last season’s runners-up Al Ain, who are one point behind Al Ahli in fourth, host 10th placed Sharjah, while third-from-bottom Dibba look avoid slipping into the relegation zone when they take on sixth-placed Al Wahda. Seventh-placed Al Dhafra also travel to eighth-placed Hatta in a mid-table clash.

 

Fact Box

Arabian Gulf League

Friday

Emirates - Bani Yas, 16.40

Al Ahli - Kalba, 16.45

Al Shabab - Al Wasl, 20.00

Saturday

Hatta - Al Dhafra, 16.40

Dibba - Al Wahda, 16.40

Al Ain - Sharjah, 20.00

Al Nasr - Al Jazira, 20.00

More from UAE Sport

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Arabian Gulf League
follow this tag on MGNArabian Gulf League
Emirates Club
follow this tag on MGNEmirates Club

filed under

GulfNewsSportUAE SportFootball

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Arabian Gulf League
follow this tag on MGN
Emirates Club
follow this tag on MGN
 

Fact Box

Read More

Also In UAE Sport

Ashwin flies to Dubai with top ICC awards

Sport Gallery

Big wave surfing competition in Santander

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed