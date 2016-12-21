Mobile
Al Shabab boss Rutten wants final 2016 flourish

After failing to pick up three points recently, Dutchman keen for a win in club’s last AGL game of the year

Dubai: Al Shabab want to sign off for the year on a high with a win against Al Wahda in Round 13 of the Arabian Gulf League (AGL) on Friday.

After conceding ten goals in just two matches, the Hawks from Al Mamzar came roaring back to put up a gutsy display and hold leaders Al Wasl goalless in the AGL last week. That scoreline restored much of the players’ confidence, and coach Fred Rutten is now hoping they can return to Dubai on Friday night with a positive result.

With the 13th week matches, the AGL will arrive at its mid-point with the remaining 13 matches deciding the new league champion in May. Next week will see the start of the President’s Cup that will follow a knockout format.

“The last match [against Al Wasl] taught us a lot. I got to see a different part of my team. I saw the way they fought for every ball and hold a team that has so far been the surprise of the season,” Rutten told media.

“We have the thirst to do well and continue with our good work. And having a positive result in the last match of the year will be an added bonus,” the Dutchman added.

One of the things that made Rutten happy is the return of his influential Argentinian playmaker Tomas de Vincenti. “We have got used to a certain work etiquette and Tomas is a very important figure in this plan. He brings in a lot for the team and I am confident he will be contributing in its success,” Rutten said.

The Al Shabab coach, however, was wary of the threat posed by the home side. “We play a similar style of football, and one can only expect a strong and tough match on Friday,” Rutten promised.

“We are close to each other in the overall standings, and both teams will want to do enough to win maximum points and try and move upwards,” he added.

Rutten insisted that his defenders will have to extra careful of not allowing Al Wahda striker Sebastian Tagliabeu too much space, especially near the goal area. “He [Tagliabeu] is a clever striker. He can convert even half chances and we will need to keep an eye on him,” Rutten said.

AGL fixtures:

Thursday, December 22

Kalba v Al Ain 4.45pm

Al Dhafra v Al-Jazira 4.55pm

Baniyas v Al-Ahli 8pm

Al Wasl v Hatta 8pm

Friday, December 23

Sharjah v Dibba Al Fujairah 4.50pm

Al-Wahda v Al Shabab 8pm

Al-Nasr SC v Emirates 8pm

