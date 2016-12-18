Mobile
Al Nasr end Al Jazira’s unbeaten run

Abu Dhabi side miss chance to go three points clear of Al Wasl

Image Credit: AGL
Action from the match between Al Nasr and Al Jazirain the Arabian Gulf League on Saturday.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: League leaders Al Jazira fell to their first defeat of the season 2-0 away to Al Nasr on Saturday.

Second half goals from Khalifa Mubarak and Jonathon Pitroipa ended Al Jazira’s run of 10 games unbeaten, and gave Al Nasr their fifth win in seven matches since Dan Petrescu took over in October lifting them from ninth to eighth position in the league.

Al Jazira, who were just one point ahead of second-placed Al Wasl heading into the weekend, could have extended their lead at the top to three points with victory over Al Nasr — after Al Wasl drew 0-0 away to Al Shabab on Friday — however they missed the opportunity.

Likewise, Al Wasl missed the chance to return to the top of the table after their goalless draw away to seventh-placed Al Shabab. Both Al Jazira and Al Wasl are now level on 26 points with Al Jazira ahead on goal difference and with a game in hand over The Cheetahs.

Last year’s league runners-up Al Ain are creeping up on the top two however. The Boss have three games in hand and are just three points behind both Al Jazira and Al Wasl in third after their 3-0 win at home to 10th-placed Sharjah on Saturday. Caio Lucas, Omar Abdul Rahman and Ebrahim Diaky got the goals in that encounter.

Defending champions Al Ahli also have a game in hand and are one point behind Al Ain in fourth, but were held to a disappointing goalless draw at home to 11th-placed Kalba.

Fifth-placed Al Wahda are two points behind Al Ahli after a 2-1 win away to Dibba on Saturday.

Dibba’s Mohammad Ahmad cancelled out Sebastian Tagliabue’s early second-half opener 15 minutes before time but then Khalil Ebrahim found a winner for Al Wahda with seven minutes remaining.

Dibba slipped into the relegation zone with that defeat after previously bottom Emirates beat second from bottom Bani Yas 6-0 on Friday, leapfrogging Bani Yas and Dibba for 12th.

Sebastian Sacha and Mourad Batna each got a brace before singles from Khalid Khamis and Abdullah Ali.

In Saturday’s other game Al Dhafra beat Hatta 1-0 away thanks to a first half effort from Omar Kharbin. Al Dhafra are now sixth and Hatta are ninth.

 

Fact Box

Arabian Gulf League results

Friday

 

Emirates 6-0 Bani Yas

Al Ahli 0-0 Kalba

Al Shabab 0-0 Al Wasl

Saturday

Hatta 0-1 Al Dhafra

Dibba 1-2 Al Wahda

Al Ain 3-0 Sharjah

Al Nasr 2-0 Al Jazira

 

Arabian Gulf League standings

P W D L GD Pts

Al Jazira 11 8 2 1 20 26

Al Wasl 12 8 2 2 18 26

Al Ain 9 7 2 0 11 23

Al Ahli 11 6 4 1 14 22

Al Wahda 12 5 5 2 13 20

Al Dhafra 12 6 1 5 -1 19

Al Shabab 12 5 4 3 -2 19

Al Nasr 12 6 0 6 8 18

Hatta 11 4 3 4 -8 15

Sharjah 12 4 1 7 -9 13

Kalba 12 2 3 7 -11 9

Emirates 12 1 3 8 -7 6

Dibba 12 0 5 7 -20 5

Bani Yas 12 1 1 10 -26 4

