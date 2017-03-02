Mobile
Al Jazira, Al Ahli in top of the table clash

Red Knights to take last shot at denting Pride of Abu Dhabi's lead

Image Credit: AFP
Henk ten Cate
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Top of the league Al Jazira travel to second place Al Ahli on Saturday in the pick of this weekend’s Arabian Gulf League action.

Al Jazira have won eight league games in a row and are nine points clear of defending champions Al Ahli with seven games remaining. Al Ahli have won their last three league games but both sides lost their midweek Asian Champions League group games, Al Jazira were beaten 1-0 at home to Iran’s Esteghlal Khuzestan and Al Ahli lost 2-0 away to Uzbekistan’s Lokomotiv Tashkent.

Al Jazira coach Henk ten Cate said they were purposefully playing a weakened side in Asia to concentrate on the league, while Al Ahli coach Cosmin Olaroiu said his side would learn from their mistakes against Lokomotiv in order to come back stronger against Al Jazira.

With victory away to Al Ahli, Al Jazira would go 12 points clear with six games remaining, almost certainly securing the title, but if Al Ahli win they would bring Al Jazira’s lead down to just six points making for a more nerve-wracking run in.

Elsewhere this weekend, third-placed Al Ain, who are 10 points behind Al Jazira and a point behind Al Ahli, are at home to ninth-placed Hatta and will be buoyed by their 3-2 midweek Asian Champions League win away to Uzbekistan’s Bunyodkor. And fourth-placed Al Wasl, who are level on points with Al Ain, are away to bottom of the league Bani Yas.

The top three league finishers qualify to Asia, so Al Ain and Al Wasl will be battling for that third and final spot.

Fifth-placed Al Wahda, who are away to Kalba on Saturday, are out of the running for a top three finish but could still qualify to Asia if they win the President’s Cup. They are currently in the semi-finals where they play Sharjah on April 19. Al Wahda come into their latest league game fresh off the back of a 3-2 defeat at home to Iran’s Perspolis midweek.

Sixth-placed Al Nasr are in the same situation as Al Wahda, out of contention for a top three finish but still able to qualify to Asia by the President’s Cup. Al Nasr play 11th-placed Sharjah at home on Friday and play Hatta in the President’s Cup semi-final on April 20.

Seventh-placed Al Dhafra will play second from bottom Emirates on Friday as the latter look to avoid the drop with Bani Yas. Emirates are four points off safety behind 12th placed Dibba, who play eighth-placed Al Shabab on Saturday.

 

Factbox

Friday

Emirates vs Al Dhafra, 17.30

Bani Yas vs Al Wasl, 17.40

Al Nasr vs Sharjah, 20.30

Saturday

Kalba vs Al Wahda, 17.30

Dibba vs Al Shabab, 17.30

Al Ain vs Hatta, 17.35

Al Ahli vs Al Jazira, 20.30

 

Arabian Gulf League standings

P W D L F A Df Pts

1 Al Jazira 19 16 2 1 53 13 40 50

2 Al Ahli 19 12 5 2 39 12 27 41

3 Al Ain 19 12 4 3 39 24 15 40

4 Al Wasl 19 12 4 3 41 18 23 40

5 Al Wahda 19 7 7 5 36 26 10 28

6 Al Nasr 19 8 2 9 33 26 7 26

7 Al Dhafra 19 7 5 7 26 31 -5 26

8 Al Shabab 19 6 6 7 19 32 -13 24

9 Hatta 19 5 5 9 17 32 -15 20

10 Kalba 19 4 5 10 20 29 -9 17

11 Sharjah 19 4 5 10 19 34 -15 17

12 Dibba 19 3 7 9 18 37 -19 16

13 Emirates 19 3 3 13 22 37 -15 12

14 Bani Yas 19 3 2 14 18 49 -31 11

UAE Sport Football

Factbox

