AFC Champions League: Al Ain begin with draw at home

Ahmad the saviour for the Boss, while Al Wahda suffer Al Rayyan defeat

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Esmail Ahmad headed home 14 minutes from time to rescue a point for last year’s AFC Champions League runners-up Al Ain as Zoran Mamic’s side drew 1-1 with Iran’s Zob Ahan at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium Tuesday evening.

Jerry Bengtson gave the Iranians the lead against the run of play in the 57th minute when he slid in to score from close range after Al Ain had failed to turn their dominance into goals.

But Ahmad saved a point for the Boss in their Group C opener when he rose highest to meet Bandar Mohammad’s corner and power a header past Mahammad Rashid Mazaheri in the Zob Ahan goal.

Elsewhere in Group C, Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli beat Bunyodkor of Uzbekistan 1-0 at home.

Meanwhile, goals from South American duo Gonzalo Viera and Victor Caceres ensured Al Rayyan’s quest for a first place in the AFC Champions League knockout phase got off to the best possible start as they defeated Abu Dhabi’s Al Wahda 2-1 in their Group D opener.

Uruguayan defender Viera gave Al Rayyan the lead on 13 minutes after heading in from a corner, but Korean full-back Rim Chang-woo restored parity 10 minutes before the break after volleying home from another set-piece.

Michael Laudrup’s Qatari champions were not to be denied the three points, though, as from yet another dead-ball situation — this time a free-kick wide on the right — the ball eventually reached Paraguay midfielder Caceres, who headed past Al Wahda goalkeeper Rashid Ali.

Elsewhere in Group D, Iran’s Persepolis drew 1-1 at home with Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal.

On Monday, the UAE’s other ACL representatives Al Jazira and Al Ahli endured mixed fortunes in the continental competition. Jazira were thumped 3-0 away to Qatar’s Lekhwiya and Ahli beat the Iranian outfit Esteghlal 2-1 at home.

Otherwise, the Arabian Gulf League has been named the top Asian league according to the AFC’s club competitions rankings. The AGL earned 96.56 points, ahead of second-placed Korea’s K-League with 89.23.

The Qatar Stars League came third with 78.84 points, while the Saudi Pro League was named fourth with 72.49 ahead of the Japanese J-League on 65.79.

An AGL spokesman said: “It was no coincidence for the Arabian Gulf League to reach the top, but rather a result of continuous work based on a sound foundation and a clear vision by all parts of the professional hierarchy since the introduction of the Pro League.”

