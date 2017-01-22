Abu Dhabi youth impress La Liga scouts

Abu Dhabi: Over 100 teams from across Abu Dhabi took part in the boys Under-14s and Under-16s duFC Schools Cup at the weekend with a place in the national semi-finals on offer for the top three teams in each category.

In the boys Under-14s category International Academic School topped Group C, Abbas Bin Abdel Muttalib School and Al Bateen Academy are also strong contenders to progress.

And in the Under-16s Al Dhafra Private School and Al Najah Private School finished top of Group A and D respectively.

Over 105 Streets Cup teams were also in action looking to top their respective groups, with Liwa Players, Monsters, Amigos and Phoenixes, the stand out performers and Mohammad Osama from Milano Academy named the one to watch for his five goals.

Abu Dhabi Country Club’s Omar Taha was selected as the Man of the Match-Day. Other standout players include Mahoud Diab, Mohammad Nadeem, Hassan Salem and Abdul Rahman Khader.

In the UAE Girl’s Challenge more than 20 teams battled it out to be one of two teams to progress. Aldar Academy topped the girl’s group with 12 goals.

Fernando Sanz, La Liga Mena general director and head of international projects, said: “We are very proud to be partnering with du to create the opportunity for youth across the UAE to have the opportunity to be discovered by LaLiga scouts.

“We have seen some great talents in the Northern Emirates and the Abu Dhabi region and look forward to expanding the number of youth who we are committed to training at the du La Liga High Performance Centre. This is an exciting team for youth football in the UAE.”

Full games results are posted on www.dufc.ae www.facebook.com/UAESchoolsCup www.facbook.com/UAEStreetCup