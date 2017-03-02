Mobile
Zahoor’s six-wicket spell in vain as Ireland win

UAE pacer breaks 21 year old record for best spell with a hat-trick

Image Credit: ANIB
Zahoor Khan produced a deadly spell to claim six wickets including a hat-trick against Ireland at the ICC Academy.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: UAE’s right arm medium pacer Zahoor Khan produced a deadly six-wicket spell, including a hat-trick, but his effort went in vain as Ireland won the first match of the two match one-day series at the ICC Academy by 85 runs. Riding on veteran opener and captain William Porterfield’s knock of 100 off 116 balls with eight boundaries and a six, Ireland posted 270 runs and then restricted UAE to 185 in 41.4 overs.

Zahoor broke the UAE record for the best bowling spell in One Day Internationals that was held by Shaukat Dukunwala for 21 years. Dukunwala had bagged five wickets for 29 runs against Netherlands when UAE played in the 1996 World Cup in Lahore.

Zahoor bagged six wickets for 34 runs through sheer pace from his 6.3 overs. Speaking to Gulf News later, Zahoor said: “I am so happy to have produced such a spell and even created a record. It was a batting wicket and I picked those wickets through my reverse swing.”

In the 46th over, he took a hat-trick. He first dismissed Gary Wilson by having him caught by Shaiman Anwar and then yorked a well set Porterfield and then trapped next man Andy McBrine leg before for a duck. “I have been able to produce such spells because of the support from my employers Al Naboodah Insurance Brokers (ANIB) who give me enough time to play and train and pursue my dream of being a good effective fast bowler,” added Zahoor, who hails from Faisalabad and has played first class cricket in Pakistan.

This is not the first time though Zahoor has run through any major batting line-up. “I have taken hat-trick in the UAE domestic cricket and in Pakistan’s first class cricket. I have also produced six-wicket spell in the final of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL),” said Zahoor, who has played for Faisalabad, Faisalabad Wolves and Pakistan Television in Pakistan.

Incidentally, Zahoor’s spell came against all odds. “Last night due to some reason, the building in which I stay did not have electricity and water and I could not sleep the whole night. Frankly, I did not expect to produce one of my best spells.”

The UAE started their chase on a promising note with their skipper and opener Rohan Mustafa hitting 43 runs. Ireland bowlers struck repeatedly to take wickets led by George Dockrell with three wickets for 27 runs. Though Ahmad Raza topscored with 45 runs and Amjad Javed chipped in with 23 runs, UAE fell short by an yawning margin of 85 runs.

 

Brief scores: Ireland bt UAE by 85 runs. Ireland 270 in 49.3 overs (William Porterfield 100, Niall O’Brien 34, Kevin O’Brien 69, Gary Wilson 33, Zahoor Khan 6 for 34, Mohammad Naveed 3 for 40) vs UAE 185 in 41.4 overs (Rohan Mustafa 43, Ahmad Raza 45, Amjad Javed 23, George Dockrell 3 for 27) Man of the match: William Porterfield.

