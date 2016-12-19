Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Wambui helps Kenya stop UAE to win Women’s T20 Cup

Host team captain Tasneem earns best bowler award, with Omer of Kuwait best batswoman

Image Credit: ECB
Kenya team that emerged the champions of the inaugural International Women’s T20 Cup defeating UAE in the final at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: Kenya pulled off a five-wicket win over UAE in the final of the UAE International Women’s T20 Tournament at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, riding on a brilliant all-round show from Mary Wambui.

Wambui destroyed UAE hopes of lifting the cup and also their batting line up with a spell of four for 10.

She then opened the innings and scored 18 runs taking Kenya to the brink of victory. She got run out when Kenya needed only 17 more runs. Wambui was adjudged the player of the tournament. UAE had defeated Kenya in the group match but failed to repeat their form in the final.

UAE were bowled out for 65 in 17.4 overs due to Wambui’s spell — well supported by her skipper Daisy Wairimu and Sarah Bhakita with two wickets each.

Speaking to Gulf News after lifting the cup, skipper Wairimu said: “This is the first time Kenya has won a tournament and I am proud of my players who fought well. This victory is the reward of our hard practice we did in Nairobi before this tournament. We will now look forward for more victories.”

Kenya reached the target in 16 overs losing five wickets.

UAE skipper Humaira Tasneem, who bagged the best bowler of the tournament, told Gulf News that the experience of reaching a final would take her team a long way. “It was a learning experience. If our batswoman would have put on a few more runs we could have won the event. We hope to play in more tournaments and learn more in the future.”

Zayed Abbas, Executive Member of ECB, who presented the prizes in the presence of David East, the chief executive of the ECB and Mazhar Khan, administrator of ECB, announced that this tournament will be an annual event.

Batting first, UAE openers Subha Srinivasan and Esha Oza put on 23 runs. Ozha was the first to go, trapped leg before by Mary Wambui for 4 in the fifth over. In the very next over, Srinivasan, who was stroking well, stepped out to Sarah Bhakita and got stumped by wicketkeeper Sharon Juma for 17. Her knock off 23 balls contained two boundaries.

In the seventh over, Nishal Ali fell for a duck caught by Bhakita off Wambui. Priyanjali Jain and Natasha Michael took the score to 35 in 9.4 overs when Priyanjali lifted Bhakita to Queentor Aoko at long on for four. The next to go was Natasha Michael who got bowled to Edith Wanjiru for nine. Wickets then began to fall at regular intervals. The UAE innings ended at 65 in 17.4 overs.

Kenya began their chase through openers Wambui and Queentor Aoko. The pair gave a solid start with Aoko playing some lovely shots. UAE skipper Tasneem provided the breakthrough by having Ako caught by Isha Senevi Ratna for 19 after the pair put on 33 runs in 7.5 overs. Some tight bowling checked the run flow and Kenya needed to score 26 runs from the last seven overs. Kavisha Kumari dismissed Banja, caught by Mughal at mid-off for 2. With pressure mounting Natasha ran out Sharon Juma for 2 and Wairimu was run out by Tasneem. Veronica Abuga and Sarah Bhakita steered Kenya to the victory target with four overs remaining.

Uganda defeated Kuwait by 22 runs to win the plate final.

 

Brief scores

Kenya bt UAE by 5 wickets. UAE 65 in 17.4 overs (Subha Srinivasan 17, Mary Wambui 4 for 10, Sarah Bhakita 2 for 11, Daisy Wairimu 2 for 13) Kenya: 69 for 5 in 16 overs (Mary Wambui 18, Queentor Aoko 19). Player of the final: Mary Wambui

Individual awards: — Best batswoman: Maryam Omer (Kuwait) 100 Runs. Best bowler: Humaira Tasneem (UAE) (10 wickets). Player of the tournament: Mary Wambui (Kenya) 88 Runs and 7 wickets. Fair Player Award: Malaysia.

More from UAE Sport

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait

filed under

GulfNewsSportUAE SportCricket

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UAE Sport

Ashwin flies to Dubai with top ICC awards

Sport Gallery

Big wave surfing competition in Santander

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party