Wambui helps Kenya stop UAE to win Women’s T20 Cup

Kenya team that emerged the champions of the inaugural International Women’s T20 Cup defeating UAE in the final at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Sharjah: Kenya pulled off a five-wicket win over UAE in the final of the UAE International Women’s T20 Tournament at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, riding on a brilliant all-round show from Mary Wambui.

Wambui destroyed UAE hopes of lifting the cup and also their batting line up with a spell of four for 10.

She then opened the innings and scored 18 runs taking Kenya to the brink of victory. She got run out when Kenya needed only 17 more runs. Wambui was adjudged the player of the tournament. UAE had defeated Kenya in the group match but failed to repeat their form in the final.

UAE were bowled out for 65 in 17.4 overs due to Wambui’s spell — well supported by her skipper Daisy Wairimu and Sarah Bhakita with two wickets each.

Speaking to Gulf News after lifting the cup, skipper Wairimu said: “This is the first time Kenya has won a tournament and I am proud of my players who fought well. This victory is the reward of our hard practice we did in Nairobi before this tournament. We will now look forward for more victories.”

Kenya reached the target in 16 overs losing five wickets.

UAE skipper Humaira Tasneem, who bagged the best bowler of the tournament, told Gulf News that the experience of reaching a final would take her team a long way. “It was a learning experience. If our batswoman would have put on a few more runs we could have won the event. We hope to play in more tournaments and learn more in the future.”

Zayed Abbas, Executive Member of ECB, who presented the prizes in the presence of David East, the chief executive of the ECB and Mazhar Khan, administrator of ECB, announced that this tournament will be an annual event.

Batting first, UAE openers Subha Srinivasan and Esha Oza put on 23 runs. Ozha was the first to go, trapped leg before by Mary Wambui for 4 in the fifth over. In the very next over, Srinivasan, who was stroking well, stepped out to Sarah Bhakita and got stumped by wicketkeeper Sharon Juma for 17. Her knock off 23 balls contained two boundaries.

In the seventh over, Nishal Ali fell for a duck caught by Bhakita off Wambui. Priyanjali Jain and Natasha Michael took the score to 35 in 9.4 overs when Priyanjali lifted Bhakita to Queentor Aoko at long on for four. The next to go was Natasha Michael who got bowled to Edith Wanjiru for nine. Wickets then began to fall at regular intervals. The UAE innings ended at 65 in 17.4 overs.

Kenya began their chase through openers Wambui and Queentor Aoko. The pair gave a solid start with Aoko playing some lovely shots. UAE skipper Tasneem provided the breakthrough by having Ako caught by Isha Senevi Ratna for 19 after the pair put on 33 runs in 7.5 overs. Some tight bowling checked the run flow and Kenya needed to score 26 runs from the last seven overs. Kavisha Kumari dismissed Banja, caught by Mughal at mid-off for 2. With pressure mounting Natasha ran out Sharon Juma for 2 and Wairimu was run out by Tasneem. Veronica Abuga and Sarah Bhakita steered Kenya to the victory target with four overs remaining.

Uganda defeated Kuwait by 22 runs to win the plate final.

Brief scores

Kenya bt UAE by 5 wickets. UAE 65 in 17.4 overs (Subha Srinivasan 17, Mary Wambui 4 for 10, Sarah Bhakita 2 for 11, Daisy Wairimu 2 for 13) Kenya: 69 for 5 in 16 overs (Mary Wambui 18, Queentor Aoko 19). Player of the final: Mary Wambui

Individual awards: — Best batswoman: Maryam Omer (Kuwait) 100 Runs. Best bowler: Humaira Tasneem (UAE) (10 wickets). Player of the tournament: Mary Wambui (Kenya) 88 Runs and 7 wickets. Fair Player Award: Malaysia.