UAE to host top associate nations tournament

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE to host top associate nations tournament

Eight countries to contest Desert T20 event in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

  • The new Twenty20 tournament will provide an opportunity for the UAE team to play more competitive games.Image Credit: Courtesy: ECB
  • The opening Afghanistan match is scheduled for a 7pm start to ensure cricket fans can come to the stadium afImage Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archive
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The UAE will host one of the biggest Twenty20 tournaments from January 17 with nations including Afghanistan, Ireland and the Netherlands taking part.

The inaugural event — which will be called the Desert T20 tournament — will be contested by eight top associate nations.

The Emiratess Cricket Board (ECB) had recently organised a women’s cricket tournament with seven teams at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

This cricket board — which had never organised a men’s or women’s tournaments in the past — has become very active now, inviting teams to use its international standard cricket grounds for tournaments.

A men’s tournament for associate teams is a novelty initiative by ECB. Zayed Abbas, an ECB member, who also had announced the women’s tournament, believes that a tournament for men will be good exposure for the home team on home grounds. “Emirates Cricket Board are delighted to collaborate with the participating Associates to bring this inaugural T20 tournament to the UAE. The aim of the tournament is to provide an opportunity for our team to play more competitive Men’s T20 cricket,” he said.

Talking about the participating teams, Abbas, who is also the selector of the UAE national team, said: “Each of the participating countries are very close in ICC T20I rankings, so we expect the quality of cricket to be very strong. The associate countries participating are Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, and the UAE.”

The Desert T20 tournament will be a seven-day event and will commence from January 14 at the Abu Dhabi Cricket Club’s Zayed Cricket Stadium. The initial rounds will be held until January 17 there, before shifting to Dubai Sports City’s International Cricket Stadium for the final two-days of the event. The final will be held on January 20.

Following the draw, in Pool A are: Afghanistan ranked ninth, Ireland, ranked 17th, Namibia, which is yet to appear in a ranking and the UAE, ranked 14th. Pool B contains: The Netherlands, ranked 11th, Scotland which is ranked 13th, and Oman ranked 16th. Fifteenth-ranked Hong Kong is also in this group.

“With the world class practice facilities and playing surfaces available to us in the UAE, we are confident each Associate will benefit greatly from this tournament. We extend our sincere thanks to the participating teams, the ICC and the ICC Academy for their support and commitment to this tournament.” said Abbas.

The opening match will be held in Abu Dhabi with Scotland taking on Hong Kong at 2pm followed by Afghanistan against Ireland at 7pm. The Afghanistan match — which is set to attract a huge turn out — has been scheduled for the evening to ensure cricket fans can watch the match after the regular close of business for the day. Day matches in the event will start from 2pm, followed by the second match at 7pm.

The entry for the matches will be free. Recent Afghanistan vs UAE matches have witnessed a large turn out. And a contest for Associate nations will be an ideal platform for these countries to improve their standard.

More from UAE Sport

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGNNetherlands
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman

filed under

GulfNewsSportUAE SportCricket

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UAE Sport

Rizwan’s unbeaten knock ensure Alubond victory

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan