UAE squad for Desert T20 announced

Chief selector Bukhatir confident of good show in seven-nation tournament

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: UAE selectors have picked a strong squad including several allrounders for the inaugural Desert T20 tournament to be held at the Dubai International stadium and Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium.

In the opening game, UAE will take on Namibia on January 15 at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium from 7pm.

Waleed Bukhatir, Emirates Cricket Board member and chief selector, said after announcing the team: “We are very confident in the players who have been selected ahead of UAE’s first game [against Namibia], and we are expecting our team to post a strong, winning result.”

UAE have been drawn in Pool A and alongside Afghanistan, Ireland and Namibia. Pool B is made up of the Netherlands, Scotland, Oman and Hong Kong.

Commenting on the squad, Bukhatir said: “This group of players continues to encourage the board with their commitment to increasing their fitness levels, fine-tuning their skills, and embracing a winning mindset; we look forward to their hard work being rewarded.”

Emirates Cricket Board, which is organising the seven-nation tournament, is confident it will attract big crowds. “There are eight, talented Associates competing in this tournament, which will provide supporters and followers of all participating countries with seven days of compelling, engaging cricket. Emirates Cricket is very proud to act as host and bring this opportunity to our fellow Associates,” said Bukhatir.

UAE squad: Amjad Javed, Mohammad Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Usman, Rameez Shahzad, Ghulam Shabbir, Mohammad Qasim, Adnan Mufti, Mohammad Naveed, Ahmad Raza, Imran Haider, Mohammad Shanil and Zahoor Ahmad.

