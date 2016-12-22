Tellicherry brothers wreck Rhinos to win final

Petrotek Nucaf Tellicherry emerged as the champions of the Dubai Cricket Council’s Big Forty tournament at the Sevens ground.

Dubai: Usman Kutty and CTK Mashood, known as the Tellicherry brothers, though in their forties, proved that they have still lots of cricket left in them. They wrecked Dubai Rhinos’ batting with their accurate bowling and helped Petrotek Nucaf Tellicherry emerge as champions of the third Dubai Cricket Council (DCC) Big Forty tournament at the Sevens ground.

Watched by CTK Nasir, the eldest of the two brothers, who was instrumental in forming the Nucaf Tellicherry team, Kutty produced a spell of five for 18. He was backed by Mashood with a spell of two for 9. They removed seven of the Rhinos batsmen between them. They were also supported by Prajakat Chavan, who took two wickets for eight runs and Rhinos were bowled out for a paltry 90 runs.

Kutty and Mashood, who now coach at the Kricket’s Spero Academy, are in constant touch with the game inspiring budding youngsters. They also regularly play for the Kerala Overseas Cricketers team.

Opening the innings, Kutty steered Tellicherry to victory by hitting 32 runs along with opener Ajith Weeragodi, who remained unbeaten with 33 runs. As Rhinos’ total of 90 in a 20 over match was an easy target, the batsmen went about the task with no hurry. Kutty struck six fours in his 32 runs. Ajith and Prajakat Chavan (21) then guided their team home in only 13.4 overs.

None expected it to be a one-sided final after Rhinos captain Jawed Siddique won the toss and elected to bat. Though Siddique won the best batsman of the tournament, he failed to deliver in the final. He too bowed out to Kutty’s accurate bowling.

Opener Biju Nair fought valiantly to hit a gritty 29 with one six and four boundaries. In fact, Rhinos would have been out for a lower score but for No. 8 batsman Vinan Nair who hit a patient 22 runs.

Brief scores (final):

Petrotek Nucaf Tellicherry bt Dubai Rhinos by 9 wkts. Rhinos 90 (Biju Nair 29, Vinan Nair 22; Usman Kutty 5 for 18, CTK Mashood 2 for 9, Prajakat Chavan 2 for 8) Nucaf 91 for 1 in 13.4 overs (Usman Kutty 32, Ajith Weeragodi 33 n.o., Prajakat Chavan 21 n.o.). Man of the match: Usman Kutty.

Individual awards: Best batsman: Jawed Siddique. Best bowler: Shajil Balan, Player of the tournament: Lucky Abbas.