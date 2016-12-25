Mobile
Team Manuport stop Shehzad Club for title

Shamil’s deadly five-wicket spell in final of Royal Trucks T20 League

Image Credit: Courtesy: Organiser
Team Manuport with the Royal Truck Presents T20 League trophy and medals.
Gulf News
 

Umm Al Quwain. Mohammad Shamil’s deadly five-wicket spell helped Team Manuport (MCC) stop Shehzad (STS) Cricket Club and win the Royal Truck Presents T20 League — Season 2 title.

It was a well-fought final with Manuport having to battle hard despite chasing Shehzad Club’s total of only 126 runs in 17.1 overs. Manuport won by just two wickets in 15.1 overs.

The tournament organised by the Umm Al Quwain Cricket Club, was held under the auspices of the Ajman Cricket Council.

Put into bat first, Shehzad Club got off to a fine start with Nawaz Mohammad smashing a 21-ball 34 runs with seven boundaries.

Adeel Ali chipped in with 26 from 22 deliveries but Shamil’s five wickets from his four overs giving away 31 runs backed by Ajay Fernandes’ three wicket spell in his three overs bundled out Shehzad for 126 runs.

Chasing the moderate target, Team Manuport lost their openers cheaply. Shamil too fell for no score.

Sharfuddin Moosa and Robinson Rodrigues put the team on the road to recovery. Moosa hit 30 runs with five boundaries while Rodrigues scored 32 runs with five fours.

When a few more wickets fell Manuport were in trouble but Dalen Rego hit a 26-ball unbeaten 41 with five hits to the fence and two over it to help the team reach the target in 15.1 overs despite losing eight wickets For Shehzad, Mohsin Khan bagged three wickets.

Brief scores: Team Manuport (MCC) bt Shehzad (STS) CC by 2 wickets. Shehzad CC: 126 in 17.1 overs (Nawaz Mohammad 34, Adeel Ali 26, Mohammed Shamil 5 for 31, Ajay Fernandes 3 for 25). Team Manuport: 129 for 8 in 15.1 overs (Sharfuddin Moosa 30, Robinson Rodrigues 32, Dalen Rego 41 n.o, Mohsin Khan 3 for 27, Nael Mohammed 2 for 20, Mohammad Altaf 2 for 28). Man of the match: Mohammed Shamil

