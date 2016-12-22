Mobile
Shindagha and Zabeel clash ends in a tie

Mammoths Cricket League also sees Jumeirah stop Nad Al Sheba

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Mammoths Cricket League being held under the aegis of the Dubai Cricket Council (DCC) has been producing close contests — with one of the matches even ending in a tie.

The clash between Shindagha Mammoths and Zabeel Mammoths ended with a lot of drama. It’s a long time since any match in a DCC tournament had ended in a tie.

Needing two runs to win off the last ball after chasing a target of 165, Zabeel were only a few inches away from victory. Abhishek Chavan, who was elegantly chasing the target, tried to go for the second run but could not reach the crease before the bails went off at the Sevens ground.

In another match, Jumeirah Mammoths eased past Nad Al Sheba by 22 runs with Biju Nair and Shiva Pagarani playing key roles in their team’s win.

Batting first, Shindagha slipped to 98 for seven. Vinod Nair’s unbeaten 58 and Ambey Parwatkar’s 24 runs and Qais Farooq’s 22 runs helped Zindaga post 164 for nine.

Zabeel chased through Prashant (37) and Vinay (34) but once they departed Shindagha slipped into trouble. Misbah Khan removed the openers while man of the match Ambey Parwatkar broke the middle order.

Shadab too chipped in with two wickets but Abhishek Chavan hit 14 runs from his eight balls to almost pull his team to victory before he got run out.

Brief scores:

Shindagha Mammoths and Zabeel Mammoths match tied

Shindagha 164 for 9 in 25 overs (Vinod Nair 58 n.o., Ambey Parwatkar 24, Qais Farooq 22; Prashant Shetty 2 for 25, Vinay Tolani 2 for 22, Salman Farooq 2 for 23) Zabeel 164 (Prashant Shetty 37, Vinay Tolani 34; Misbah Khan 4 for 24, Ambey Parwatkar 3 for 36). Man of the match: Ambey Parwatkar.

Jumeirah Mammoths bt Nad Al Sheba Mammoths by 22 runs

Jumeirah 162 for 8 in 25 overs (Biju Nair 64, Shadab Khan 37; Joshil Sukhani 3 for 24, Neil Ojha 2 for 25) NAS 140 for 9 in 22.2 overs (Joshil Sukhani 35, Abid Chaudhary 35, Sujit Salian 22; Shiva Pagarani 3 for 18, Vinan Nair 2 for 30, Shadab Khan 2 for 17). Man of the match: Biju Nair.

Dubai
