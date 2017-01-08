Mobile
Sharjah Cricket Academy women win DCC title

Nisha’s all-round show in vain as G Force lose by two wickets in final

Image Credit: Organiser
Sharjah Cricket Academy team with the Dubai Cricket Council women’s league title at the Sevens ground. They defeated G Force CA in the final.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Sharjah Cricket Academy women’s team held on to their nerves to pull off a two-wicket win over G Force Cricket Academy in the final of the second Dubai Cricket Council women’s cricket league at the Sevens cricket ground.

Though G Force’s Nisha Ali hogged the limelight with a splendid all-round show, her effort could not stop the Sharjah Academy from proving that they are one of the best women’s team in UAE’s domestic cricket.

For Sharjah it was a hat-trick of victories in domestic tournament.

Speaking to Gulf News, Mohammad Hyder Ali, the coach of the Sharjah Academy, said: “It’s a great feeling to record our third consecutive victory, twice in Dubai and once in Sharjah. This hat-trick of victories will go a long way in boosting the confidence of the team. Four of our regular players were not available but still our other players lifted the game to win the cup. This has been possible as the girls regularly turned up for practice at our academy based at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.”

Nisha, who bagged the player of the tournament award, would have emerged as the match winner had not Sharjah’s K. Udeni through an unbeaten 40 and Samiya Salim (39) put on an invaluable 61 runs partnership to lift their team from a dangerous 43 for four to victory. Nisha bagged three for 23 with her accurate off spin. Sharjah reached the target in 23.4 overs.

Batting first, G Force had posted a challenging 117 for five in 25 overs through Nisha’s knock of 29 and her 36 runs partnership with Chaya Mughal (21). They swelled the total through Siddhi Pagarani (19) and Neha Sharma (20) putting on 49 runs for the fifth wicket.

The winners and runners trophies were presented by Ranjeet Chavan of SPF Reality and MR Thomas Philip of Pertotek in presence of Shiva Pagarani of DCC.

“The close fight reveals the increasing standard in women’s cricket. The recent women’s tournament in which the UAE had reached the final has given a huge boost for women’s cricket. We need more such international and domestic tournaments so that our women can aim to play in the World Cup,” added Ali, who is also the coach of the UAE women’s national team.

Brief scores:

Sharjah Cricket Academy bt G Force Cricket Academy by two wickets

G Force 117 for 5 in 25 overs (Nisha Ali 29, Chaya Mughal 21, Neha Sharma 20 n.o., Siddhi Pagarani 19) Sharjah CA 118 for 8 in 23.4 overs (Udeki K 40 n.o., Samiya Salim 39; Nisha Ali 3 for 23). Player of the final: K. Udeni

Individual awards: Best batswoman: Esha Oza (124 runs in 3 matches).

Best bowler: Subha Srinivasan (5 wickets in 3 matches). Player of the tournament: Nisha Ali (3 matches, 111 runs & 2 wickets).

 

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

cricket world cup

