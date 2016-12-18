Mobile
Seveviratne bowls UAE women’s team into final

Hosts to meet Kenya in title clash of first International Women’s T20 Cup

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: UAE women’s cricket team breezed into the final of the inaugural International Women’s T20 Cup organised by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) through a deadly four-wicket spell from Ishani Seveviratne at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Seveviratne bowled out Kuwait for 84 runs in the semi-final by bagging four wickets for just 18 runs. UAE had posted a challenging 113 for eight in 20 overs. The 29-run victory over Kuwait has ensured UAE a title clash with Kenya, who defeated Uganda by one wicket in the second semi-final.

UAE, after winning the toss, had got off to bad start losing opener Suba Srinivasan for three and Esha Oza for seven.

Consistent Natasha Michael played another useful knock of 22 runs along with Nisha Ali, who chipped in with 22 runs. Prijayanjali Jain, top scoring with 30 runs, swelled the total despite Varshini Suresh’s tight spell of three wickets for 14 runs.

Chasing the total, UAE’s opening bowler Suba Srinivasan dismissed Kuwait opener Priyada Murli for a duck.

Meanwhile, Michael clean bowled one-drop Amma Tariq, also for a duck. Though opener Mariyam Omar withstood UAE’s attack to score 26 runs, Seveviratne struck repeatedly to destroy Kuwait’s batting.

In the quarter-final, UAE had defeated Qatar by 77 runs on Saturday.

In that match, UAE got off to a quick start through openers Srinivasan (31) and Oza (18) putting on a 50-run partnership. Chaya Mughal chipped in with 18 runs before being run out and Priyanjali Jain hit a 21-ball 25 runs to help UAE post 139 for seven in 20 overs.

Qatar lost three wickets for just eight runs with UAE skipper Humaira Tasneem claiming one and Michael taking two wickets. Qatar were bowled out for 62 runs in 16.5 overs with Kavisha Kumari taking three wickets and Michael and Fatimah Ahsan bagging two each.

Brief scores:

Semi-finals: UAE bt Kuwait by 29 runs. UAE 113 for 8 in 20 overs (Natasha Michael 22, Nisha Ali 22, Priyanjali Jain 30, Varshini Suresh 3 for 14) Kuwait 84 in 19.4 overs (Mariyam Omar26, Ishani Seveviratne 4 for 18, Humaira Tasneem 2 for 14).

Kenya bt Uganda by one wicket. Uganda: 76 for 9 in 20 overs (Venessa Adhiambo 3 for 12, Sarah Bhakita 2 for 6). Kenya: 77 for 9 in 19.2 overs (Esther Wangare 21; Stephanie Nampiina 3 for 17)

United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Kuwait
