Rizwan’s unbeaten knock ensure Alubond victory
Sharjah: C.P. Rizwan, who recently produced a hat-trick and went on to take four wickets in four balls in the Mulk Holding T20 Cup, sparkled with the bat in the ongoing ninth Al Dhaid Gold Cup Tournament organised by Sharjah Cricket Council. His unbeaten knock of 83, along with Faizan Asif’s 62 runs, helped Alubond Tigers beat Defenders Cricket Club by six wickets.
Though Defenders had posted a challenging 229 for seven in 37 overs, Rizwan and Asif’s knocks helped Alubond reach the target in 31.2 overs. It wasn’t an easy chase for Alubond Tigers after opener Shahid Sadique fell for 12. Asif played aggressively smashing two sixes and three boundaries in his knock of 62 from 40 balls.
Rizwan maintained the run flow through two vital partnerships with Dawood Ijaz (23) and Sami Ullah (31 n.o)
Rizwan’s unbeaten 83 came off 74 deliveries with seven boundaries and two sixes and he had an unbeaten 50-run partnership with Ullah to reach the target.
Defenders had made a cautious start with openers Saifullah Khan (26) and Saud Afzal (35) milking 49 runs for the first wicket.
Rizwan Amanat too kept the scoreboard moving through a knock of 42 runs from 54 with four boundaries and a six while Muhammad Bilal Irshad swelled the total by cracking an unbeaten 65 from only 32 balls with the help of three hits to the fence and a six.
Brief scores: Alubond Tigers bt Defenders CC by 6 wickets. Defenders CC: 229 for 7 in 37 overs (Saifullah Khan 26, Saud Afzal 35, Rizwan Amanat 42, Muhammad Bilal Irshad 65, Mahmoudullah Khan 20; Sharif Asadullah 2 for 39, Asif Mumtaz 2 for 61). Alubond Tigers: 233 for 4 in 31.2 overs (Faizan Asif 62, C.P. Rizwan 83 n.o, Dawood Ijaz 23, Sami Ullah 31n.o; Mati Ullah 2 for 57). Man of the match: C.P. Rizwan