Rizwan’s unbeaten knock ensure Alubond victory

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Rizwan’s unbeaten knock ensure Alubond victory

All-rounder shows his batting skill in chase of big target

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: C.P. Rizwan, who recently produced a hat-trick and went on to take four wickets in four balls in the Mulk Holding T20 Cup, sparkled with the bat in the ongoing ninth Al Dhaid Gold Cup Tournament organised by Sharjah Cricket Council. His unbeaten knock of 83, along with Faizan Asif’s 62 runs, helped Alubond Tigers beat Defenders Cricket Club by six wickets.

Though Defenders had posted a challenging 229 for seven in 37 overs, Rizwan and Asif’s knocks helped Alubond reach the target in 31.2 overs. It wasn’t an easy chase for Alubond Tigers after opener Shahid Sadique fell for 12. Asif played aggressively smashing two sixes and three boundaries in his knock of 62 from 40 balls.

Rizwan maintained the run flow through two vital partnerships with Dawood Ijaz (23) and Sami Ullah (31 n.o)

Rizwan’s unbeaten 83 came off 74 deliveries with seven boundaries and two sixes and he had an unbeaten 50-run partnership with Ullah to reach the target.

Defenders had made a cautious start with openers Saifullah Khan (26) and Saud Afzal (35) milking 49 runs for the first wicket.

Rizwan Amanat too kept the scoreboard moving through a knock of 42 runs from 54 with four boundaries and a six while Muhammad Bilal Irshad swelled the total by cracking an unbeaten 65 from only 32 balls with the help of three hits to the fence and a six.

Brief scores: Alubond Tigers bt Defenders CC by 6 wickets. Defenders CC: 229 for 7 in 37 overs (Saifullah Khan 26, Saud Afzal 35, Rizwan Amanat 42, Muhammad Bilal Irshad 65, Mahmoudullah Khan 20; Sharif Asadullah 2 for 39, Asif Mumtaz 2 for 61). Alubond Tigers: 233 for 4 in 31.2 overs (Faizan Asif 62, C.P. Rizwan 83 n.o, Dawood Ijaz 23, Sami Ullah 31n.o; Mati Ullah 2 for 57). Man of the match: C.P. Rizwan

More from UAE Sport

filed under

GulfNewsSportUAE SportCricket

Also In UAE Sport

Mohammad disbands chairman, board of Al Ahli

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays