One-run win lights up Umm Al Quwain T20 final
Umm Al Quwain: Following a last-ball win and a tied match in the Dubai tournament’s final, the Umm Al Quwain event produced a one-run win in the ZMECO presents T20 League final.
It was a special final in many ways as this new tournament, organised by the Umm Al Quwain Cricket Club, produced many exciting moments.
Saqib Azeem scored more than half the score of the Taha Cricket Club through a century, and ensured his team emerged as the champions beating Brother Gas Club by one run. None expected the match to go the wire after Taha posted an impressive 203 for three. Azeem’s 109 runs came off 54 balls with 11 boundaries and seven sixes.
Sami Younus scored a quick 12-ball 25 runs with a boundary and three sixes while Bahzad Naqib cracked an unbeaten 41. Brother Gas’s Shereez Khan picked up two of the three wickets that fell.
Brother Gas CC opener Adnan Khan fell for just 17 runs but his partner Qasim Bashir scored a fine 42-ball 55 supported by seven boundaries. Tanvir Ahmad almost snatched the match away from Taha Club through his superb 91 from just 45 deliveries with eight fours and six sixes. Ahmad’s fall of wicket — when he needed only nine more runs for his century — resulted in the Brother Gas team losing the momentum and Moin Khan ensured the victory, taking three wickets at a crucial juncture of the game.
Brief scores:
Taha CC: 203 for 3 in 20 overs (Saqib Azeem 109, Sami Younus 25, Bahzad Naqib 41 n.o, Shereen Khan 2 for 37). Brother Gas CC: 202 for 7 in 20 overs. (Qasim Basher 55, Tanvir Ahmed 91, Moin Khan 3 for 28). Man of the match: Saqib Azeem.